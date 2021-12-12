NFL 2021 Week 14: Washington Football Team vs Dallas Cowboys 2nd Quarter

Washington enters Week 14 with a 6-6 record and a 4-game winning streak. They sit in 2nd place in the NFC East after last week’s road win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Washington won another game with a 17-15 score, and the game came down to a field goal from new kicker Brian Johnson. They once again controlled the flow of the game and time of possession.
Today’s games against the Dallas Cowboys starts Washington’s 5 game race to the end of the season with 5 straight NFC East division games. The Cowboys have two more wins than Washington, but that gap drops with a win today. Washington is already firmly in the playoff race, holding the 6th seed if the season ended today. They will likely need to win at least 3 games of the round robin to secure a playoff spot, and have a shot at becoming the first repeat division champion since 2004.
Injury Report:
Matchup: Dallas Cowboys (8-4) at Washington Football Team (6-6)
Location: FedEx Field | Landover, MD
Date/Time: December 12th, 2021, 1:00 p.m. ET
TV: FOX
Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play)
Greg Olsen (analyst)
Pam Oliver (sideline)
(via 506sports)
RADIO: Washington Radio Network
Julie Donaldson (host)
Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
DeAngelo Hall (analysis)
Sirius XM NFL
Dallas: Sirius 138, XM/SXM 381, Internet 808
Washington: Sirius 83, XM/SXM 225, Internet 831
DraftKings odds: Cowboys -5, 48 O/U
Prediction: Washington 26 - Cowboys 24
Enemy Blog: Blogging the Boys
Hogs Haven Social Media Information
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
NFL News twitter feed:
Washington Football Team twitter feed:
Loading comments...