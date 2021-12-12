Washington Football Team vs Dallas Cowboys: Schedule, TV, Radio, Online Streaming, Odds, and more

Washington enters Week 14 with a 6-6 record and a 4-game winning streak. They sit in 2nd place in the NFC East after last week’s road win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Washington won another game with a 17-15 score, and the game came down to a field goal from new kicker Brian Johnson. They once again controlled the flow of the game and time of possession.
Today's games against the Dallas Cowboys starts Washington’s 5 game race to the end of the season with 5 straight NFC East division games. The Cowboys have two more wins than Washington, but that gap drops with a win today. Washington is already firmly in the playoff race, holding the 6th seed if the season ended today. They will likely need to win at least 3 games of the round robin to secure a playoff spot, and have a shot at becoming the first repeat division champion since 2004.
Injury Report:
Matchup: Dallas Cowboys (8-4) at Washington Football Team (6-6)
Location: FedEx Field | Landover, MD
Date/Time: December 12th, 2021, 1:00 p.m. ET
TV: FOX
Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play)
Greg Olsen (analyst)
Pam Oliver (sideline)
(via 506sports)
RADIO: Washington Radio Network
Julie Donaldson (host)
Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
DeAngelo Hall (analysis)
Sirius XM NFL
Dallas: Sirius 138, XM/SXM 381, Internet 808
Washington: Sirius 83, XM/SXM 225, Internet 831
DraftKings odds: Cowboys -5, 48 O/U
Prediction: Washington 26 - Cowboys 24
Enemy Blog: Blogging the Boys
Washington Football Team 2021 Schedule
Week 1: Sunday, September 12th 1:00pm (CBS) vs Los Angeles Chargers
Loss 20-16
Week 2: Thursday, September 16th 8:20pm (NFLN) vs New York Giants
Win 30-29
Week 3: Sunday, September 26th 1:00 pm (FOX) @ Buffalo Bills
Loss 43-21
Week 4: Sunday, October 3rd 1:00pm (FOX) @ Atlanta Falcons
Win 34-30
Week 5: Sunday, October 10th 1:00pm (CBS) vs New Orleans Saints
Loss 33-22
Week 6: Sunday, October 17th 1:00pm (CBS) vs Kansas City Chiefs
Loss 31-13
Week 7: Sunday, October 24th 1:00pm (FOX) @ Green Bay Packers
Loss 24-10
Week 8: Sunday, October 31st 4:25pm (FOX) @ Denver Broncos
Loss 17-10
Week 9: BYE
Week 10: Sunday, November 14th 1:00pm (FOX) vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Win 29-19
Week 11: Sunday, November 21st 1:00pm (FOX) @ Carolina Panthers
Win 27-21
Week 12: Monday, November 29th 8:15pm (ESPN) vs Seattle Seahawks
Win 17-15
Week 13: Sunday, December 5th 4:05pm (FOX) @ Las Vegas Raiders
Win 17-15
Week 14: Sunday, December 12th 1:00pm (FOX) vs Dallas Cowboys
Week 15: Sunday, December 19th 1:00pm (FOX) @ Philadelphia Eagles
Week 16: Sunday, December 26th 8:20pm (NBC) @ Dallas Cowboys
Week 17: Sunday, January 2nd 1:00pm (FOX) vs Philadelphia Eagles
Week 18: Sunday, January 9th 1:00pm (FOX) @ New York Giants
