Washington Football Team vs Dallas Cowboys: Schedule, TV, Radio, Online Streaming, Odds, and more

Washington enters Week 14 with a 6-6 record and a 4-game winning streak. They sit in 2nd place in the NFC East after last week’s road win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Washington won another game with a 17-15 score, and the game came down to a field goal from new kicker Brian Johnson. They once again controlled the flow of the game and time of possession.

Today's games against the Dallas Cowboys starts Washington’s 5 game race to the end of the season with 5 straight NFC East division games. The Cowboys have two more wins than Washington, but that gap drops with a win today. Washington is already firmly in the playoff race, holding the 6th seed if the season ended today. They will likely need to win at least 3 games of the round robin to secure a playoff spot, and have a shot at becoming the first repeat division champion since 2004.

Injury Report:

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys (8-4) at Washington Football Team (6-6)

Location: FedEx Field | Landover, MD

Date/Time: December 12th, 2021, 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play)

Greg Olsen (analyst)

Pam Oliver (sideline)

(via 506sports)

RADIO: Washington Radio Network

Julie Donaldson (host)

Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)

DeAngelo Hall (analysis)

Sirius XM NFL

Dallas: Sirius 138, XM/SXM 381, Internet 808

Washington: Sirius 83, XM/SXM 225, Internet 831

Online Stream: Fubo.TV, ESPN+

DraftKings odds: Cowboys -5, 48 O/U

Prediction: Washington 26 - Cowboys 24

Enemy Blog: Blogging the Boys

Washington Football Team 2021 Schedule

Tickets available via Stubhub

Week 1: Sunday, September 12th 1:00pm (CBS) vs Los Angeles Chargers

Loss 20-16

Week 2: Thursday, September 16th 8:20pm (NFLN) vs New York Giants

Win 30-29

Week 3: Sunday, September 26th 1:00 pm (FOX) @ Buffalo Bills

Loss 43-21

Week 4: Sunday, October 3rd 1:00pm (FOX) @ Atlanta Falcons

Win 34-30

Week 5: Sunday, October 10th 1:00pm (CBS) vs New Orleans Saints

Loss 33-22

Week 6: Sunday, October 17th 1:00pm (CBS) vs Kansas City Chiefs

Loss 31-13

Week 7: Sunday, October 24th 1:00pm (FOX) @ Green Bay Packers

Loss 24-10

Week 8: Sunday, October 31st 4:25pm (FOX) @ Denver Broncos

Loss 17-10

Week 9: BYE

Week 10: Sunday, November 14th 1:00pm (FOX) vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Win 29-19

Week 11: Sunday, November 21st 1:00pm (FOX) @ Carolina Panthers

Win 27-21

Week 12: Monday, November 29th 8:15pm (ESPN) vs Seattle Seahawks

Win 17-15

Week 13: Sunday, December 5th 4:05pm (FOX) @ Las Vegas Raiders

Win 17-15

Week 14: Sunday, December 12th 1:00pm (FOX) vs Dallas Cowboys

Week 15: Sunday, December 19th 1:00pm (FOX) @ Philadelphia Eagles

Week 16: Sunday, December 26th 8:20pm (NBC) @ Dallas Cowboys

Week 17: Sunday, January 2nd 1:00pm (FOX) vs Philadelphia Eagles

Week 18: Sunday, January 9th 1:00pm (FOX) @ New York Giants