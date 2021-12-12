NFL 2021 Week 14: Afternoon games open thread

The Washington Football Team enters Week 14 with a 6-6 record after defeating the Las Vegas Raiders last week. They hosted the Dallas Cowboys at 1 pm today in the first of a 5 game stretch to finish the season against NFC East opponents.

The Philadelphia Eagles finally have their bye this week, giving Jalen Hurts one more week to heal up and return to the starting lineup. Gardner Minshew got the start last week and managed to beat the lowly New York Jets. The New York Giants are at the bottom of the division again, and visit the Los Angeles Chargers this afternoon.

CBS

Buffalo Bills (7-5) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-3), 4:25 p.m.

DraftKings odds: Buccaneers -3 1/2, O/U 54

San Francisco 49ers (6-6) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (7-5), 4:25 p.m.

DraftKings odds: 49ers -2, O/U 49

(via 506sports)

Online Streaming

FuboTV, Paramount+, CBS

FOX

New York Giants (4-8) vs. Los Angeles Chargers (7-5), 4:05 p.m.

DraftKings odds: Chargers -8 1/2, O/U 43

Detroit Lions (1-10-1) vs. Denver Broncos (6-6), 4:05 p.m.

DraftKings odds: Broncos -10 1/2, O/U 41 1/2

(via 506sports)

Online Streaming

FuboTV

