Washington Football Team vs Dallas Cowboys Inactives

The Washington Football Team released their final injury report for today’s game on Friday. The team continues to deal with major injuries. Two players are out due to injuries (Jordan Kunaszyk, Wes Schweitzer). Schweitzer was placed on IR this week.

Washington also had 4 players listed as questionable. Landon Collins(foot) and J.D. McKissic(concussion) both missed last week's game. Collins is active today,, while McKissic will have to sit another game.. Jamin Davis suffered a concussion in a collision with Deshazor Everett vs the Raiders. He was a full participant in practice on Friday and is active today. Curtis Samuel continues to be limited in practice and listed as questionable on the injury reports. He has been playing 20 snaps per game and that trend could continue today.

Washington protected 4 practice squad players this week (OL Nolan Laufenberg, C Jon Toth, OT David Steinmetz, LB De’Jon Harris). Washington also placed two players on IR this week. LB Khaleke Hudson injured his foot, and TE Logan Thomas suffered a knee injury vs the Raiders. This is Thomas’ 2nd time on IR so he is done for the year. Hudson is eligible to return after 3 weeks. DE Montez Sweat was set to return for practice this week, but he tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss at least 10 days while on the Reserve list due to his unvaccinated status.

Washington lost several other players due to COVID-19 as the week went on. James Smith-Williams, Casey Toohill, and Darryl Robrts were all plaved on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Washington elevated LB De’Jon Harris, and also activated rookie DE William Bradley-King and S Jeremy Reaves from the practice squad. Washington didn't activate a COVID-19 replacement for Toohill so the team only has 5 inactives today.

Washington Inactives

RB J.D. McKissic (concussion)

LB Jordan Kunaszyk (hamstring)

WR Antonio Gandy-Golden

WR Dax Milne

CB Corn Elder

Cowboys Inactives

Today’s inactives at Washington pic.twitter.com/7Wd1mN3hBG — Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) December 12, 2021

