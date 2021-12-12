NFL Week 14: Sunday Night Football Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers

Sunday football ends with an NFC North matchup between the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers. The Bears are having another disappointing season, with rumors swirling about HC Matt Nagy’s job status. GM Ryan Pace is also on the hot seat, and if they are hoping for a strong finish to save their season/jobs, it’s probably not going to start in Green Bay tonight. How does Aaron Rodgers feel about playing the Bears? You can listen to the man himself here:

Matchup: Chicago Bears (4-8) @ Green Bay Packers (9-3)

Date: Sunday, December 12th, 2021, 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Lambeau Field | Green Bay, WI

TV: NBC

Al Michaels (play-by-play)

Cris Collinsworth (analyst)

Michele Tafoya (sideline reporter)

Radio:

Home Stream - (Sirius 85, XM/SXM 225, Internet 811) Away Stream - (Sirius 81, XM/SXM 226, Internet 805) National Stream - (Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88)

Live streaming: FuboTV, Peacock, NBC Sports

DraftKings odds: Packers -12 1/2, O/U 42 1/2

Prediction: Packers 31 - Bears 23

SB Nation Blogs: Windy City Gridiron | Acme Packing Company

