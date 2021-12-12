All aTwitter: 12 December 2021 - Week 14 GAMEDAY edition

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Football Team beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about the WFT, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Both LB Jamin Davis and S/LB Landon Collins will play today (unless Collins wakes up feeling sore), per source. Davis was in the concussion protocol while Collins missed last week with a foot injury. — John Keim (@john_keim) December 12, 2021

We’ve made multiple roster moves:



- CB Darryl Roberts & DE James Smith-Williams placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List



- G Wes Schweitzer placed on Reserve/Injured List



- C Jon Toth signed from practice squad



- K Lirim Hajrullahu signed to practice squad pic.twitter.com/s0NsA87Y6c — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 11, 2021

JEREMY REAVES FINALLY LETS FUCKING GO!!! — Jeremy (@washingtonfan44) December 11, 2021

WFT RB J.D. McKissic, listed as questionable for Sunday vs. Cowboys due to a concussion, will not play, per source; WFT WR Curtis Samuel, also questionable due to a groin injury, is expected to play, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 12, 2021

No Chase Young, no Montez Sweat, no James Smith-Williams. We are taking “next man up” to a whole new level at DE tomorrow. #WashingtonFootball — WFT (@_mattschoen_) December 11, 2021

With James Smith-Williams now on the covid list, Washington will play Sunday without its top 3 DE based on Week 1 depth chart. Casey Toohill, Daniel Wise, Shaka Toney, Bunmi Rotimi and William Bradley-King the group to face the Cowboys. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 11, 2021

Allen, Payne, Ioannidis and Settle need to have a BIG game. Pressure from the middle. Contain on the edge.#WashingtonFootball — Tae & Todd Washington Football Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) December 11, 2021

You will see a lot of OVER packages with a Off-the-Ball LB(assuming Davis is healthy) at EDGE, and packages where Payne is the 1-tech, Ioan the 3-teach and Allen as a 7-tech. https://t.co/D3KT692FlV — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) December 11, 2021

The Cowboys have added Randy Gregory and Neville Gallimore to the active roster and called up S Darian Thompson, TE Ian Bunting and RB JaQuan Hardy from the practice squad. DT Justin Hamilton was released. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) December 11, 2021

"The Washington Football Team vs. Dallas that's always to me one of the true rivalries in the NFL."



Well said, coach.



Catch more of @JPFinlayNBCS's interview with Coach during #WashingtonFootball Kickoff Live at 12 pm. https://t.co/rIDkkZntmp#DALvsWAS | @dominionnat pic.twitter.com/MX1ZqibMUb — NBC Sports Washington (@NBCSWashington) December 12, 2021

Fox is really marketing this game. It's being shown in a majority of the states across the country.



Let's hope #WashingtonFootball shows out. https://t.co/tjUQKTos9S — George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) December 11, 2021

All everyone is talking about is Dak Prescott's record against the Redskins/WFT(7-1). I found out this little tidbit. Ron Rivera is 4-1 as a Head Coach against the Cowboys. pic.twitter.com/reAm6fgsRy — Mr. Pauly (@BigManPauly) December 11, 2021

Terry McLaurin has the 2nd most deep targets in the NFL. The #DallasCowboys Defense has given up 50 pass plays of 20+ Yards(4th most). Expect Scott Turner to dial up some shots for Scary Terry. #WashingtonFootball pic.twitter.com/2prvGNJLyv — Nathan Coleman (@JHawkChalk_) December 11, 2021

Working on my notes for tomorrow's pregame and stumbled across this fun statistic:



Antonio Gibson is 5th in yards after contact per @PFF.



Derek Henry is still 2nd. Not in average. In total yards. He got hurt in Week 8. — Craig Hoffman (@CraigHoffman) December 11, 2021

Ron Rivera fires back at Mike McCarthy pic.twitter.com/uulbPo7Y4f — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) December 11, 2021

Thank you @TheHogfarmers for always including the Leno family. We appreciate all the work that you do in the community! https://t.co/su2oeEk2ZS — Charles Leno Jr (@charleslenojr72) December 12, 2021

Whole bunch of positive energy here. Well done everyone. https://t.co/i6Y35A6w8o — George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) December 12, 2021

#Raiders DE Maxx Crosby was fined $15,450 for a hit on the QB, roughing Washington QB Taylor Heinicke last week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 11, 2021

Washington did not submit a bid for international rights. As you might imagine, the front office has decided they have higher priorities right at home. — Ben Fischer (@BenFischerSBJ) December 11, 2021

Jaguars are going to have a decision to make. Maybe this was just an attempt to get fired because it sounds totally insane — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) December 11, 2021

I think he’s taking about this: pic.twitter.com/E00CwZGNHk — Ryan Ashby (@RyanInAuburn) December 11, 2021

Months of tension surrounding #Jaguars coach Urban Meyer has boiled over with multiple run-ins with players and other coaches in recent weeks, renewing questions in league circles about whether Meyer could be out after just one tumultuous season.https://t.co/9Eqdajvlg1 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 11, 2021

Biggest tell in the Urban Meyer story is that he got mad after preseason losses.



You learn pretty quickly nobody in the NFL cares (except Harbaugh I guess) — michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) December 11, 2021

Urban Meyer is a College-to-NFL coaching Gundam combining the:

▶️Arrogance of Nick Saban

▶️ Player-relation skills of Chip Kelly

▶️Work ethic of Steve Spurrier

▶️Personal-life judgment of Bobby Petrino. — Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier) December 11, 2021

NFL Teams Showing Interest In Jim Harbaugh? https://t.co/6Vl26x1b0L pic.twitter.com/dDuyGcq7ib — Pro Football Rumors (@pfrumors) December 11, 2021

The difference between “a true pro” and “learning to be a pro”! https://t.co/mH4bwjQyvU — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) December 11, 2021

Terron Armstead, Orlando Brown, Charles Leno, Morgan Moses, Duane Brown https://t.co/ZNLyQpVIRc — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) December 12, 2021

$10M or so in cap room. All the extensions are reminiscent of when he came back from the Kelly years. Pretty much a sign hes in it for the long haul and they are getting the roster fixed for the next few years. https://t.co/iAc48AP5TJ — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) December 12, 2021

At the start of the year I would have thought that was a possibility. Injuries and ineffectiveness basically have him at no value unless Giants eat the $ https://t.co/BaZxaGKFDE — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) December 12, 2021

They would owe him $. I dont think Seattle changes their FO this year. The fact that they have no 1st round pick I think keeps everyone safe with the clean slate year being 2023 if they dont fix it next year https://t.co/7KjZUFRVTk — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) December 12, 2021

Dak is clearly going to be restructured. Jarwin probably cut. Lawrence and Cooper are both interesting decisions. Both may have trade value, Cooper probably more than Lawrence. https://t.co/SNM4IydTiv — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) December 12, 2021

Gave me chills… damn I miss it

pic.twitter.com/MmuFRd7NbA — WFT⚡️ (@RedskinsSZN_) December 11, 2021

Levi Stockard III and Vince Williams helped VCU turn the tides on ODU in the second half at Chartway Arena Saturday night, better offensive execution and tough defense paving the way for a 75-66 win.



"Let's use this as momentum moving forward." https://t.co/w3K2u9mc1N — Wayne Epps Jr. (@wayneeppsjr) December 12, 2021

Here’s @kevinbacon from 2017 on working with Nicholson in the famous final scene, with some fun stuff about Animal House and Apollo 13 thrown in. pic.twitter.com/lkAS0Vte2R — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) December 11, 2021

And the cherry on top: @kevinpollak stories about Nicholson, derisively being called “Lt. Weinberg” by him and reading Jack’s lines as Jack when he had left the set are instant classics worthy of hearing on the “A Few Good Men” anniversary. pic.twitter.com/7o0nLFhom0 — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) December 11, 2021

