All aTwitter: 12 December 2021 - Week 14 GAMEDAY edition

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Football Team beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about the WFT, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Football Team twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
#WashingtonFootball— Ace♠️ (@TheAce3O) December 9, 2021
New Hype Video Out!
Get pumped for Sunday #beatdallas
Link: https://t.co/K9GGBBSsmf pic.twitter.com/KvzPBMe3Y0
Both LB Jamin Davis and S/LB Landon Collins will play today (unless Collins wakes up feeling sore), per source. Davis was in the concussion protocol while Collins missed last week with a foot injury.— John Keim (@john_keim) December 12, 2021
We’ve made multiple roster moves:— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 11, 2021
- CB Darryl Roberts & DE James Smith-Williams placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List
- G Wes Schweitzer placed on Reserve/Injured List
- C Jon Toth signed from practice squad
- K Lirim Hajrullahu signed to practice squad pic.twitter.com/s0NsA87Y6c
JEREMY REAVES FINALLY LETS FUCKING GO!!!— Jeremy (@washingtonfan44) December 11, 2021
WFT RB J.D. McKissic, listed as questionable for Sunday vs. Cowboys due to a concussion, will not play, per source; WFT WR Curtis Samuel, also questionable due to a groin injury, is expected to play, per source.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 12, 2021
No Chase Young, no Montez Sweat, no James Smith-Williams. We are taking “next man up” to a whole new level at DE tomorrow. #WashingtonFootball— WFT (@_mattschoen_) December 11, 2021
With James Smith-Williams now on the covid list, Washington will play Sunday without its top 3 DE based on Week 1 depth chart. Casey Toohill, Daniel Wise, Shaka Toney, Bunmi Rotimi and William Bradley-King the group to face the Cowboys.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 11, 2021
Allen, Payne, Ioannidis and Settle need to have a BIG game. Pressure from the middle. Contain on the edge.#WashingtonFootball— Tae & Todd Washington Football Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) December 11, 2021
You will see a lot of OVER packages with a Off-the-Ball LB(assuming Davis is healthy) at EDGE, and packages where Payne is the 1-tech, Ioan the 3-teach and Allen as a 7-tech. https://t.co/D3KT692FlV— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) December 11, 2021
The Cowboys have added Randy Gregory and Neville Gallimore to the active roster and called up S Darian Thompson, TE Ian Bunting and RB JaQuan Hardy from the practice squad. DT Justin Hamilton was released.— Todd Archer (@toddarcher) December 11, 2021
"The Washington Football Team vs. Dallas that's always to me one of the true rivalries in the NFL."— NBC Sports Washington (@NBCSWashington) December 12, 2021
Well said, coach.
Catch more of @JPFinlayNBCS's interview with Coach during #WashingtonFootball Kickoff Live at 12 pm. https://t.co/rIDkkZntmp#DALvsWAS | @dominionnat pic.twitter.com/MX1ZqibMUb
Let’s rock Mama pic.twitter.com/MCLirsMHmZ— Jeremy Reaves (@JR1ERA) December 11, 2021
Fox is really marketing this game. It's being shown in a majority of the states across the country.— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) December 11, 2021
Let's hope #WashingtonFootball shows out. https://t.co/tjUQKTos9S
All everyone is talking about is Dak Prescott's record against the Redskins/WFT(7-1). I found out this little tidbit. Ron Rivera is 4-1 as a Head Coach against the Cowboys. pic.twitter.com/reAm6fgsRy— Mr. Pauly (@BigManPauly) December 11, 2021
Terry McLaurin has the 2nd most deep targets in the NFL. The #DallasCowboys Defense has given up 50 pass plays of 20+ Yards(4th most). Expect Scott Turner to dial up some shots for Scary Terry. #WashingtonFootball pic.twitter.com/2prvGNJLyv— Nathan Coleman (@JHawkChalk_) December 11, 2021
Bring the noise— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 12, 2021
» FOX | #DALvsWAS pic.twitter.com/prHMf2LW9O
Working on my notes for tomorrow's pregame and stumbled across this fun statistic:— Craig Hoffman (@CraigHoffman) December 11, 2021
Antonio Gibson is 5th in yards after contact per @PFF.
Derek Henry is still 2nd. Not in average. In total yards. He got hurt in Week 8.
Ron Rivera fires back at Mike McCarthy pic.twitter.com/uulbPo7Y4f— B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) December 11, 2021
25. #NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/8VEW0DnpVv— emilee** (@emfails) December 11, 2021
Thank you @TheHogfarmers for always including the Leno family. We appreciate all the work that you do in the community! https://t.co/su2oeEk2ZS— Charles Leno Jr (@charleslenojr72) December 12, 2021
Whole bunch of positive energy here. Well done everyone. https://t.co/i6Y35A6w8o— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) December 12, 2021
#Raiders DE Maxx Crosby was fined $15,450 for a hit on the QB, roughing Washington QB Taylor Heinicke last week.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 11, 2021
Washington did not submit a bid for international rights. As you might imagine, the front office has decided they have higher priorities right at home.— Ben Fischer (@BenFischerSBJ) December 11, 2021
Jaguars are going to have a decision to make. Maybe this was just an attempt to get fired because it sounds totally insane— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) December 11, 2021
I think he’s taking about this: pic.twitter.com/E00CwZGNHk— Ryan Ashby (@RyanInAuburn) December 11, 2021
Months of tension surrounding #Jaguars coach Urban Meyer has boiled over with multiple run-ins with players and other coaches in recent weeks, renewing questions in league circles about whether Meyer could be out after just one tumultuous season.https://t.co/9Eqdajvlg1— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 11, 2021
Biggest tell in the Urban Meyer story is that he got mad after preseason losses.— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) December 11, 2021
You learn pretty quickly nobody in the NFL cares (except Harbaugh I guess)
Urban Meyer is a College-to-NFL coaching Gundam combining the:— Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier) December 11, 2021
▶️Arrogance of Nick Saban
▶️ Player-relation skills of Chip Kelly
▶️Work ethic of Steve Spurrier
▶️Personal-life judgment of Bobby Petrino.
NFL Teams Showing Interest In Jim Harbaugh? https://t.co/6Vl26x1b0L pic.twitter.com/dDuyGcq7ib— Pro Football Rumors (@pfrumors) December 11, 2021
The difference between “a true pro” and “learning to be a pro”! https://t.co/mH4bwjQyvU— Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) December 11, 2021
Terron Armstead, Orlando Brown, Charles Leno, Morgan Moses, Duane Brown https://t.co/ZNLyQpVIRc— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) December 12, 2021
$10M or so in cap room. All the extensions are reminiscent of when he came back from the Kelly years. Pretty much a sign hes in it for the long haul and they are getting the roster fixed for the next few years. https://t.co/iAc48AP5TJ— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) December 12, 2021
At the start of the year I would have thought that was a possibility. Injuries and ineffectiveness basically have him at no value unless Giants eat the $ https://t.co/BaZxaGKFDE— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) December 12, 2021
They would owe him $. I dont think Seattle changes their FO this year. The fact that they have no 1st round pick I think keeps everyone safe with the clean slate year being 2023 if they dont fix it next year https://t.co/7KjZUFRVTk— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) December 12, 2021
Dak is clearly going to be restructured. Jarwin probably cut. Lawrence and Cooper are both interesting decisions. Both may have trade value, Cooper probably more than Lawrence. https://t.co/SNM4IydTiv— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) December 12, 2021
Gave me chills… damn I miss it— WFT⚡️ (@RedskinsSZN_) December 11, 2021
pic.twitter.com/MmuFRd7NbA
That's it! @NavyFB wins! #ArmyNavy #ARMYNAVYGAME @USAA pic.twitter.com/P9Lld4y4Le— Chris Russell AKA The Rooster (@Russellmania621) December 11, 2021
Levi Stockard III and Vince Williams helped VCU turn the tides on ODU in the second half at Chartway Arena Saturday night, better offensive execution and tough defense paving the way for a 75-66 win.— Wayne Epps Jr. (@wayneeppsjr) December 12, 2021
"Let's use this as momentum moving forward." https://t.co/w3K2u9mc1N
Here’s @kevinbacon from 2017 on working with Nicholson in the famous final scene, with some fun stuff about Animal House and Apollo 13 thrown in. pic.twitter.com/lkAS0Vte2R— Rich Eisen (@richeisen) December 11, 2021
And the cherry on top: @kevinpollak stories about Nicholson, derisively being called “Lt. Weinberg” by him and reading Jack’s lines as Jack when he had left the set are instant classics worthy of hearing on the “A Few Good Men” anniversary. pic.twitter.com/7o0nLFhom0— Rich Eisen (@richeisen) December 11, 2021
NFL News twitter feed:
Washington Football Team twitter feed:
Hogs Haven Social Media Information
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Loading comments...