Washington Roster Moves: Two more players added to the Reserve/COVID-19 list; Wes Schweitzer to IR

Washington has finally been hit with a wave of COVID-19 issues. LB Khaleke Hudson and DE Montez Sweat both tested positive earlier this week and were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 lost. Both players are also on injured reserve, but Sweat was going to return this week, while Hudson was just placed on the list.

Washington added two more players to the COVID-19 list, DE James Smith-Williams and CB Darryl Roberts. JSW will be a big loss since he has stepped into a top spot at DE with both Sweat and Chase Young on IR. Roberts just returned from IR himself, and was only used on special teams last week.

Washington also placed OL Wes Schweitzer on injured reserve. He has been dealing with an ankle injury he suffered against the Seahawks two weeks ago. Schweitzer had been filling in at center after Tyler Larsen was injured, but had also started games at guard this year. Jon Toth has been signed from the practice squad to add more depth to an offensive line that had dealt with injuries all season.

Washington is also getting 3 players from the practice squad for tomorrow's game against the Dallas Cowboys. LB De'Jon Harris will be elevated for the first time. Washington also activated rookie DE William Bradley-King and S Jeremy Reaves as COVID-19 replacements.

Washington also signed K Lirim Hajrullahu who played 1 game with the Cowboys this season. Brian Johnson is the team's 4th kicker this year. He kicked his first field goal for the team last week. Washington now has COVID-19 insurance at kicker.