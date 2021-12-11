Daily Slop: Jonathan Allen proving WFT was wise for investing in D-line; Washington’s playoff fate to be determined by NFC East rivalry games

Washington's playoff fate to be determined by NFC East rivalry games - Washington Blog- ESPN

Currently the NFC's No. 6 playoff seed at 6-6, Washington finishes with five division games, starting in Week 14 with the first of two vs. Dallas.

One number to know heading into Washington's Week 14 meeting with Cowboys | RSN

This week's number shows that Taylor Heinicke is as trustworthy as it gets in crunch time.

WFT-Cowboys preview: Dallas brings explosive offense to FedEx Field - The Washington Post

A look at Washington's defensive task against Dallas, the load carried by running back Antonio Gibson and the progress of cornerback William Jackson III.

Jonathan Allen proving Washington was wise for investing in D-line | RSN

Where would Washington be without Jonathan Allen? Amid a rollercoaster of a season, he's been one of the few constants.

Ron Rivera says Washington 'controls own destiny' in NFC East Division | RSN

Thanks to a four-game winning streak, the NFC East is within grasp for Washington Football Team. In a 1-on-1 with NBCSW's JP Finlay, head coach Ron Rivera explains his team's mentality heading into division matchups.

Mike McCarthy responds to criticism from Ron Rivera, others of his 'guarantee' | RSN

Mike McCarthy defended his guarantee of a Cowboys win after Ron Rivera and others criticized him for it.

3 keys for Washington pull out a win over Dallas

The Washington Football Team is back at FedExField playing with postseason aspirations as it takes on the NFC East-leading Dallas Cowboys. Here are three keys to the game, presented by Van Metre.

Why the Washington Football Team’s playoff push matters - The Washington Post

The Washington Football Team rallied to salvage its season. Now it needs to finish the job.

Washington Football Team's Jonathan Allen just doesn't stop - The Washington Post

The Washington Football Team defensive tackle never stops competing, even when trying to better himself.

Washington Football superfan gets surprise tickets to Dallas game | wusa9.com

Owner Dan Snyder is gifting 97-year-old Melba Jacobson with a private suite for 25 to the game against the Dallas Cowboys.

PHOTOS | Cowboys Practice Week 12/10

The Washington Football Team wraps up its week of practice for its first matchup with the Dallas Cowboys this season on Sunday Dec. 12. (Photos by Emilee Fails and Karlee Sell/Washington Football Team)

After inspiring turnaround, Washington readies for NFC East gauntlet

Ron Rivera got what he wanted. After starting the season 2-6, the Washington Football Team has completely control over its playoff hopes with five division games left.

Washington Football vs Dallas Cowboys: Guarantees Huh? | Week 14