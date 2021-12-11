All aTwitter: 11 December 2021

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Football Team beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about the WFT, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Football Team twitter feed:
Injury Report: pic.twitter.com/vHV2i5kv1f— Washington Football PR (@Wash_PR) December 10, 2021
The Washington Football Team placed the following player on the Reserve/COVID-19 List:— Washington Football PR (@Wash_PR) December 10, 2021
LB Khaleke Hudson
Question of the day: one word to describe Jon Allen #WPMOYChallenge @jonallen93_
Special decal added to Jon’s helmet for the rest of the season #WPMOYChallenge @jonallen93_ pic.twitter.com/zQN7CCxFr4— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 10, 2021
Head Coach Ron Rivera on the value he puts on Cowboy’s Head Coach Mike McCarthy’s comments of guaranteeing a win on Sunday:— All-Pro Reels (@allproreels) December 11, 2021
“Well, I don't put a lot of value because it's interesting. I mean, at the end of the day we don't line up and play, you know, it's the players.” pic.twitter.com/LeLXdSDib3
It's nice seeing #WashingtonFootball atop this list, however it's somewhat deceiving.— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) December 11, 2021
UFAs: Scherff, Mckissic, Leno, Settle, Kyle Allen
1 year remaining: Payne, Ioannidis, McLaurin, Holcomb and Heinicke
I'd imagine a lot of WSH's money will be tied up in "keeping our own". pic.twitter.com/qzryfQzzuT
It's go time. https://t.co/StVGGXIWaz pic.twitter.com/ij9NIjb2bQ— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) December 10, 2021
Will Kenny Pickett be the first QB taken in the 2022 #NFL Draft?pic.twitter.com/YRdmmwX63W— Pro Football Network (@PFN365) December 11, 2021
Hard to gameplan me when I’m not on the field. Some of us are playing chess, Shawn https://t.co/2aIS0HkRGF— Will Compton (@_willcompton) December 11, 2021
Sending our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Leslie "Speedy" Duncan pic.twitter.com/T1FxXMwcsz— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 10, 2021
36-years ago today the Chicago Bears released “The Super Bowl Shuffle” (1985) … pic.twitter.com/QVd5VcieV4— Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) December 11, 2021
