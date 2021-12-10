 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Ron Rivera Presser: I don't put a lot of value into Mike McCarthy's comments

Ron Rivera speaks to the media after today's practice

By Scott Jennings
/ new

Injury updates:

Concussions:

Mike McCarthy:

Shaka Toney:

Ken Zampese

Taylor Heinicke:

Adam Humphries

Last 5 games:

More From Hogs Haven

Loading comments...