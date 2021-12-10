Ron Rivera Presser: I don't put a lot of value into Mike McCarthy's comments

LIVE: Coach Rivera speaks to the media after practice https://t.co/juNWFHwTKm— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 10, 2021
Injury updates:
Washington game status for Sunday vs. Dallas— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 10, 2021
OUT
LB Jordan Kunaszyk (hamstring)
OL Wes Schweitzer (ankle)
QUESTIONABLE
S Landon Collins (foot)
RB J.D. McKissic (concussion)
LB Jamin Davis (concussion)
WR Curtis Samuel (groin)
Concussions:
Jamin Davis and J.D. McKissic are "finishing up" the concussion protocol, per Ron Rivera, and will be listed as questionable for Sunday.— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) December 10, 2021
Mike McCarthy:
Rivera on Mike McCarthy's comments and the back-and-forth: "As far as I'm concerned, I try to stay out of that. ... We'll play hard and see how things go."— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) December 10, 2021
Ron Rivera on McCarthy's guarantee-a-win comments:— John Keim (@john_keim) December 10, 2021
"I don't put a lot of value [in it]... We don't line up and play, it's the players so I stay out of that portion of it.... You never know until the game is done. We'll show up and play; we'll play hard and see how things go."
Shaka Toney:
Rivera said he sees explosiveness and quickness from Shaka Toney. He's the kind of guy who could make an impact if he can get into a rhythm.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) December 10, 2021
Ron Rivera likes all of the "blue collar" defensive ends who have stepped up behind 99 and 90 but seems to especially believe in Shaka Toney's potential. Says Toney has a little "natural slither" to him— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 10, 2021
Ken Zampese
Taylor Heinicke:
As for why Heinicke is so good at distributing, Ken makes a simple but really good point: In the offseason, Taylor worked with backups (Carter, Bates, etc) and since he's taken over he's gotten reps with starters (Terry, JD, etc). That means he's well-versed with everyone https://t.co/eewEzqJPoJ— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 10, 2021
QB coach Ken Zampese says there's a "lot less ups and downs" the more Taylor Heinicke plays. Likes how Heinicke handles bad plays; better than did earlier.— John Keim (@john_keim) December 10, 2021
Ken Zampese addressing the media. He said Heinicke has done a really good job in terms of weekly preparation, putting together a routine that works for him so that he's prepared on Sunday.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) December 10, 2021
Adam Humphries
Last 5 games:
Adam Humphries' focus is on the "five huge games" coming up and not his contract (he signed a one-year deal this past offseason). As for why he gets targeted so much in the fourth quarter: "I have no idea"— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 10, 2021
