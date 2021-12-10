Future Hogs – Championship Week: A look at college football players who could help the Washington Football Team

I hope you were able to catch some of the games this weekend because many of them were exciting. The Big 12 Championship Game was one of the most thrilling games I’ve watched in a long time with the title being decided by inches. The SEC Championship Game was competitive for about a half until Georgia’s impenetrable defense yielded to the likely Heisman Trophy winner. My vote for most entertaining game was the Conference USA Championship Game. To watch UTSA go up 29 points then see Western Kentucky cut that to eight and the chance to tie the game late only come up a hail mary short was a lot of fun.

As the college football season comes to an end, I want to thank everyone for checking out these articles, providing your thoughts, and suggesting players to watch. I should be able to work on draft profiles as I have for the past few years, but if you have any other ideas for articles related to the draft, feel free to share them. I’m more than happy to contribute to the site.

With that said, I want to focus on a few players who stood out to me from the past week, especially those who should be draft eligible at the end of the season. Feel free to add players in the comments that stood out to you this week and you think can help the team.

Stetson Bennett, QB – Georgia

It was tough choosing a QB to pick for this week with so few games, so many QBs who probably won’t be in the draft this year, and many QBs that I’ve already written about. Although I think Stetson Bennett is a developmental prospect that had an up and down game, I do think he made some good accurate throws down the field against Alabama. And as a 5’11”, 190 lbs former walk-on, it’s easy to root for him. He went 29 of 48 for 340 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions in the SEC Championship Game. If the team is sold on Taylor Heinicke as a starter and wants a late-round, development QB, Bennett could fit that mold. Maybe he can talk Brock Bowers into coming here, too.

Brock Bowers is a playmaker pic.twitter.com/Z7MyJmHJ3K — SEConCBS (@SEConCBS) December 5, 2021

Sincere McCormick, RB – UTSA

In the past two seasons, Sincere McCormick has been one of the most productive running backs in college football. His blend of speed and power was on full display against Western Kentucky in the Conference USA Championship Game. He carried the ball 36 times for 204 yards and three touchdowns and caught three passes for 35 yards.

6️⃣5️⃣ yards!



Nobody is catching Sincere McCormick on that one! @UTSAFTBL is finding their groove here in the Alamodome! pic.twitter.com/RDZQVkJqZ4 — Conference USA (@ConferenceUSA) December 4, 2021

Jameson Williams, WR – Alabama

There isn’t much question that Jameson Williams is one of the best wide receivers in college football. The junior might be the fastest wide receiver in the country, but he’s also an excellent route runner who can take a slant to the house or track a deep throw down the field. He also is a gunner on punts. Georgia did not have much answer for him. Even with fellow wide receiver John Metchie III out most of the SEC Championship Game, Williams posted 184 yards and two touchdowns on seven catches. There should be a lot of talented wide receivers in this year’s draft, but it would not surprise me if Williams follows in the footsteps of Jaylen Waddle and Devonta Smith and gets drafted in the first round.

What a route by Jameson Williams pic.twitter.com/m6RBGfOEwP — Alex (@dbs408) December 4, 2021

Tay Martin, WR – Oklahoma State

Tay Martin did not have his best outing against Baylor in the Big 12 Championship Game, only making nine catches for 88 yards, but he impressed me with his ability to get open. At 6’3”, 190 lbs, it might be difficult for him to get in and out of breaks, but that did not seem to be a problem for the senior. He also appears to have great athleticism, especially his leaping ability. I expect him to get more attention after the NFL Combine or his Pro Day.

Tay Martin... hard to cover. pic.twitter.com/uwZ25pHye4 — Feels Like 45 Podcast (@FeelsLike45Pod) November 23, 2021

Brayden Patton, C – Northern Illinois

In the MAC Championship Game, Northern Illinois was able to run for 266 yards behind players like Brayden Patton. A redshirt senior, Patton has played every interior offensive line position for the Huskies and at 6’5”, 309 lbs, moves well while being strong enough to hold his blocks. Given the injuries along the offensive line in Washington, Patton could provide youth and versatility to the unit.

Our scouts have a field view of @braydenpatton (Brayden Patton), C at @NIU_Football. Elite sized C, with quality play strength, good burst, and solid lateral agility as displayed here. @DraftDiamonds are found at the @Hula_Bowl with @draftguyjimmy and @scott_nfl pic.twitter.com/A0To2qLTPW — Hula Bowl (@Hula_Bowl) October 2, 2021

D’Marco Jackson, LB – Appalachian State

Speed and instincts are just a few reasons why D’Marco Jackson is the SunBelt Defensive Player of the Year. His athletic traits and his feel for the game allow him to make plays everywhere. That was evident in a loss to Lousiana-Lafayette in the SunBelt Championship Game. He had 11 total tackles, 3.5 for a loss, and a sack. At 6’1”, 230 lbs, the senior looks to have the tools to be a three-down linebacker at the next level.

The 6th sack of the season from #SunBeltFB Defensive Player of the Year D'Marco Jackson!



Watch on ESPNhttps://t.co/6vEwUWnogX pic.twitter.com/FeLsfl044Q — App State Football (@AppState_FB) December 4, 2021

SirVocea Dennis, LB – Pittsburgh

A lot like D’Marco Jackson, SirVocea Dennis is an explosive linebacker. The junior is a quick-twitch athlete who shoots gaps and gets in the backfield with ease. He had a productive ACC Championship Game with 12 total tackles and two sacks against Wake Forest.

Pittsburgh LB Sirvocea Dennis (@Sirvocea) is a fun player to study for this defense.



6-1 230 lbs



55 tackles & 4 sacks in 2020



Quick trigger, explosive burst downhill, & can drop into coverage. He's a sophomore & a talented defender to keep an eye on during the 2021 season! pic.twitter.com/NDkph16SuQ — Frontline Sports Media (@FrontLineSM_) January 11, 2021

Demarcco Hellams, S – Alabama

Earlier this season, I wrote about Alabama safety John Battle. After his pick six against Georgia in the SEC Championship Game, I could talk about him again. But I want to speak about Demarcco Hellams, the other safety for Alabama. The pride of Dematha, Hellams was fired up and let those emotions fuel his play. He led the Crimson Tide with nine total tackles, an interception, and a pass breakup. Hellams isn’t a true free safety, but a versatile one who could fit into Jack Del Rio’s scheme.

Daxton Hill, S – Michigan

Another versatile and athletic player, junior Daxton Hill is one of the reason Michigan’s defense is one of the best in the nation. He can come down into the box and make plays against the run or drop into coverage, man or zone, and make an impact. In the Big Ten Championship Game, Hill made five tackles, one for a loss, against Iowa.