All aTwitter: 10 December 2021

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Football Team beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about the WFT, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

The biggest #WashingtonFootball vs. #DallasCowboys game in years now is even bigger. Ron Rivera dropped a punk card on Mike McCarthy. pic.twitter.com/Tw0G8jRu1t — Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) December 10, 2021

“Nah, nah it wasn’t too much after that," McLaurin said of the talking from Diggs. #WashingtonFootball

pic.twitter.com/vn7kQbDOvl — Wizskins (@Itswizskins) December 9, 2021

AG - leading the NFC in rushing yards:

AG - lost his grillz: — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 10, 2021

Dallas Week YKTV



⏰ BE EARLY

https://t.co/ZWPUwdoOzg pic.twitter.com/X8uhxL1dU5 — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 9, 2021

THIS SUNDAY

⏰ BE EARLY ⏰

BE LOUD

https://t.co/ZWPUwdoOzg pic.twitter.com/MTwZiFdKw6 — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 9, 2021

Our #MyCauseMyCleats are still up for auction



To help our players support their causes bid ⬇️ — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 9, 2021

Another day to improve — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 9, 2021

With :40 left and no timeouts — WASHINGTON FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) December 10, 2021

And was dude yelling at the OL afterwards? pic.twitter.com/P2TiKh95uu — Not Robert Griffin (@Pseudo_RGIII) December 10, 2021

Tomlin concedes he benched Claypool for his first quarter personal foul. Safe to say, Claypool didn’t get the message. pic.twitter.com/c2momo8Mdb — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 10, 2021

Final: Vikings 36, Steelers 28

Nothing is easy for the Vikings. They nearly blew a 29-0 lead. They allowed 28 second-half points. Kirk Cousins threw two INTs.

But a win is a win. The Vikings are 6-7 and still alive in the playoff race. — Chad Graff (@ChadGraff) December 10, 2021

Unbelievable. Most Vikings game ever.



Their defense melted down per usual, Zimmer/Kubiak tandem ran the prevent offense per usual. Usually-sharp Cousins really struggled. Usually-reliable Jefferson dropped key passes. And somehow, they still held on. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) December 10, 2021

Mike Zimmer summing up his Vikings: “That team that played in the first half could probably beat anybody. That team that played in the second half could probably get beat by anybody.” — Chad Graff (@ChadGraff) December 10, 2021

Per @ESPNStatsInfo: No team in NFL history has ever won a regular-season game after trailing by more than 28 points. The largest deficit overcome overall was 32 points by the Bills against the Oilers in the 1992 Wild Card round. — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) December 10, 2021

Packers can no longer clinch the NFC North Sunday night. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) December 10, 2021

Amid reports he says are a non-story, QB Russell Wilson hopes to play in Seattle "for 20 years"https://t.co/bcHEWHCJPU pic.twitter.com/hNoM9EHUIR — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) December 10, 2021

Joe Judge refutes report that Daniel Jones' injury is long term, calling it "completely inaccurate." https://t.co/SG05NDNiUt — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 10, 2021

Pat McAfee left millions of dollars on the table when he retired from the NFL.



He wanted to start creating content & people thought he was insane.



Now, just 4 years later, he has signed a ~$120 million deal with FanDuel, or roughly 8x what he made in the NFL.



That's legendary. — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) December 9, 2021

USC receiver Drake London declares for NFL draft. https://t.co/8Kk3ZpSEM4 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 10, 2021

Demaryius Thomas, a first-round pick, five-time Pro-Bowl selection and Super Bowl champion for Denver Broncos, was found dead at his home in Roswell, Ga. He would have turned 34 Christmas Day. pic.twitter.com/G6td6do0u2 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 10, 2021

"Thomas died from medical complications stemming from a vehicle crash, KOA Broncos reporter Benjamin Allbright learned. He died in his home state of Georgia and had been reluctant to travel lately because of the lingering complications"https://t.co/6qlZri6FJG — Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) December 10, 2021

I’m looking at a Super Bowl 50 ring with my surname on it. I wouldn’t have it without the contributions of many. But few had bigger roles than Demaryius Thomas — particularly on a snowy night against the Pats, when he rebounded from drops with the clutch catch that mattered most. pic.twitter.com/XDpIAe0ViN — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) December 10, 2021

Forever one of the coolest football moments growing up. Tebow to Thomas for the win



Rest In Peace Demaryius Thomas wow. pic.twitter.com/4LyA0bBW8Q — NYSportsCast (@NYSportCast) December 10, 2021

If you’ve already seen a hippopotamus getting its teeth brushed today just keep on scrolling… https://t.co/njB2uKa1Va — Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) December 10, 2021

