All aTwitter: 10 December 2021

The biggest #WashingtonFootball vs. #DallasCowboys game in years now is even bigger. Ron Rivera dropped a punk card on Mike McCarthy. pic.twitter.com/Tw0G8jRu1t— Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) December 10, 2021
Injury Report: pic.twitter.com/922L9Bd10A— Washington Football PR (@Wash_PR) December 9, 2021
Nov. 5, 2006: One of the WILDEST endings you'll see#TBT | #DALvsWAS pic.twitter.com/ioLbNn9kB3— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 9, 2021
“Nah, nah it wasn’t too much after that," McLaurin said of the talking from Diggs. #WashingtonFootball— Wizskins (@Itswizskins) December 9, 2021
AG - leading the NFC in rushing yards:— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 10, 2021
AG - lost his grillz:
Dallas Week YKTV— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 9, 2021
⏰ BE EARLY
THIS SUNDAY— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 9, 2021
⏰ BE EARLY ⏰
BE LOUD
Our #MyCauseMyCleats are still up for auction— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 9, 2021
To help our players support their causes bid ⬇️
Another day to improve— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 9, 2021
With :40 left and no timeouts— WASHINGTON FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) December 10, 2021
And was dude yelling at the OL afterwards? pic.twitter.com/P2TiKh95uu— Not Robert Griffin (@Pseudo_RGIII) December 10, 2021
Tomlin concedes he benched Claypool for his first quarter personal foul. Safe to say, Claypool didn’t get the message. pic.twitter.com/c2momo8Mdb— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 10, 2021
Another angle of the last play of the game. #HereWeGo | #Skol | #PITvsMIN— Pro Football Network (@PFN365) December 10, 2021
Final: Vikings 36, Steelers 28— Chad Graff (@ChadGraff) December 10, 2021
Nothing is easy for the Vikings. They nearly blew a 29-0 lead. They allowed 28 second-half points. Kirk Cousins threw two INTs.
But a win is a win. The Vikings are 6-7 and still alive in the playoff race.
Unbelievable. Most Vikings game ever.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) December 10, 2021
Their defense melted down per usual, Zimmer/Kubiak tandem ran the prevent offense per usual. Usually-sharp Cousins really struggled. Usually-reliable Jefferson dropped key passes. And somehow, they still held on.
Mike Zimmer summing up his Vikings: “That team that played in the first half could probably beat anybody. That team that played in the second half could probably get beat by anybody.”— Chad Graff (@ChadGraff) December 10, 2021
Per @ESPNStatsInfo: No team in NFL history has ever won a regular-season game after trailing by more than 28 points. The largest deficit overcome overall was 32 points by the Bills against the Oilers in the 1992 Wild Card round.— Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) December 10, 2021
Packers can no longer clinch the NFC North Sunday night.— Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) December 10, 2021
Amid reports he says are a non-story, QB Russell Wilson hopes to play in Seattle "for 20 years"https://t.co/bcHEWHCJPU pic.twitter.com/hNoM9EHUIR— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) December 10, 2021
Joe Judge refutes report that Daniel Jones' injury is long term, calling it "completely inaccurate." https://t.co/SG05NDNiUt— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 10, 2021
Pat McAfee left millions of dollars on the table when he retired from the NFL.— Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) December 9, 2021
He wanted to start creating content & people thought he was insane.
Now, just 4 years later, he has signed a ~$120 million deal with FanDuel, or roughly 8x what he made in the NFL.
That's legendary.
USC receiver Drake London declares for NFL draft. https://t.co/8Kk3ZpSEM4— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 10, 2021
Demaryius Thomas, a first-round pick, five-time Pro-Bowl selection and Super Bowl champion for Denver Broncos, was found dead at his home in Roswell, Ga. He would have turned 34 Christmas Day. pic.twitter.com/G6td6do0u2— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 10, 2021
"Thomas died from medical complications stemming from a vehicle crash, KOA Broncos reporter Benjamin Allbright learned. He died in his home state of Georgia and had been reluctant to travel lately because of the lingering complications"https://t.co/6qlZri6FJG— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) December 10, 2021
I’m looking at a Super Bowl 50 ring with my surname on it. I wouldn’t have it without the contributions of many. But few had bigger roles than Demaryius Thomas — particularly on a snowy night against the Pats, when he rebounded from drops with the clutch catch that mattered most. pic.twitter.com/XDpIAe0ViN— Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) December 10, 2021
Forever one of the coolest football moments growing up. Tebow to Thomas for the win— NYSportsCast (@NYSportCast) December 10, 2021
Rest In Peace Demaryius Thomas wow. pic.twitter.com/4LyA0bBW8Q
If you’ve already seen a hippopotamus getting its teeth brushed today just keep on scrolling… https://t.co/njB2uKa1Va— Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) December 10, 2021
