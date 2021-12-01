Ron Rivera Presser: Benjamin St-Juste is in the concussion protocol for the third time this season

LIVE: Coach Rivera speaks with the media after practice https://t.co/OcDEv1POid— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 1, 2021
Injury updates:
Practice report— John Keim (@john_keim) December 1, 2021
DNP
Landon Collins (foot)
Tyler Larsen (knee)
JD McKissic (concussion)
Wes Schweitzer (ankle)
Benjamin St-Juste (concussion)
Limted
Antonio Gibson (shin)
Curtis Samuel (groin)
Brandon Scherff (knee)
Ricky Seals-Jones (hip
Logan Thomas (hamstring)
Landon Collins has a foot injury and missed practice today. He injured it on the game's final drive. JD McKissic's injury is officially a concussion— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 1, 2021
J.D. McKissic has a concussion. And so does Benajmin St-Juste, the third time he's been in the protocol this season.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) December 1, 2021
Improved secondary:
Ron Rivera addressing the media after practice. Said the secondary's communication is starting to improve. That takes time, and the pass rush is also steady, which is helping out the group as well.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) December 1, 2021
Running game:
Rivera said the fact that Washington is running the ball more is the result of a conversion Scott Turner and his staff had at the bye week. They wanted to put more emphasis on what they do well. Washington is now a Top 10 rushing offense.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) December 1, 2021
John Matsko:
When Rivera first became a head coach, John Matsko was always on the list for O-Line coaches. In his interview, Matsko took off his jacket, rolled up his sleeves and showed Rivera how he would coach his players. Rivera was convinced in a half hour that Matsko was the guy https://t.co/QUR43XQwMp— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) December 1, 2021
The Medcalf one looked like the one, but now not sure. After the presser, Rivera said he didn't think it was that. Found a podcast by Ax & Yoke with the same title and discusses "Get comfortable with being uncomfortable" which Rivera said was the message...— John Keim (@john_keim) December 1, 2021
Ron Rivera said John Matsko assigns the OL a book to read each year and they have to write a report on it. Among them:— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 1, 2021
"Make Your Bed: Little Things That Can Change Your Life...And Maybe the World
"Chop Wood Carry Water: How to Fall in Love with the Process of Becoming Great."
Wendell Smallwood:
If Washington needs to use Wendell Smallwood with Antonio Gibson nursing his injury and J.D. McKissic in the concussion protocol, Ron Rivera would be more than comfortable with that. Randy Jordan is very high on him, Rivera said, too— Rhiannon Walker (@InstantRHIplay) December 1, 2021
LIVE: Taylor Heinicke speaks with the media after practice https://t.co/1lf1GBHZn4— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 1, 2021
Cam Sims TD vs the Panthers:
Heinicke said this was a big throw for him. Gave him extra confidence.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 1, 2021
Offensive line:
Heinicke is addressing the media. He's noticed how well the offensive line has played. When they're in the huddle and they hear that it's a running play, their eyes light up.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) December 1, 2021
"It's right in their wheelhouse."
Ereck Flowers:
Taylor Heinicke can see his offensive line's "eyes light up" when he calls a run play these days. He especially enjoys Ereck Flowers — "Big E" — who brings a ton of energy and is always the "first guy in the end zone" to celebrate touchdowns— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 1, 2021
Keith Ismael:
Heinicke said the team has a lot of confidence in Keith Ismael, Washington's fourth center this season.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) December 1, 2021
Taylor: "If you're on your fourth string center and you're still running the ball like that, you're doing something right."— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) December 1, 2021
Quarantine QB a year ago:
Heinicke’s thoughts on the fact that one year ago was his first practice with Washington as the Quarantine Quarterback pic.twitter.com/l38kJ2jucH— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) December 1, 2021
Derek Carr:
Heinicke on Derek Carr: He's a great quarterback who puts up great numbers. They're a dangerous offense. We're gonna stick to our guns.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) December 1, 2021
Keith Ismael
Dad’s first game:
Keith Ismael told us a cool story — Monday was the first game his dad could come to since Keith joined the NFL (thanks to COVID) and it just so happened to be a night where Keith had to play serious snaps due to Wes Schweitzer's injury. Could tell that meant a lot to him— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 1, 2021
Kam Curl
Shit happens:
Last week, Kam told me he didn't have a fav play this season yet bc he didn't have a pick -- but that he could change that against Russell Wilson bc he trusts his receivers.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) December 1, 2021
Curtis Samuel
Feeling good after practice:
Curtis Samuel at the podium. He felt good after practice today and was able to run routes with his fellow receivers.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) December 1, 2021
Fan energy:
Samuel got popped pretty good against the Seahawks but bounced right back up and hyped up the crowd. He said he was feeding off the energy and wanted to let the fans know that he's still here.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) December 1, 2021
Treatment:
Curtis Samuel on how the injection helped him feel: "Much better. I felt like I was able to cut and do so much more without pain. ... That helped a lot. It gave me the confidence to go out there."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 1, 2021
Curtis Samuel explained what a recent injection did to help him recover and how it helped him feel: "Much better. I felt like I was able to cut and do so much more without pain. ... It gave me the confidence to go out there."— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 1, 2021
Not thinking about the groin injury:
Curtis Samuel said he feels good coming off his first game since Week 5. Beyond the physical, he said this was a big step mentally in terms of not thinking about the groin injury. Played 20 snaps against Seattle. pic.twitter.com/UYc7BjWg7A— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 1, 2021
Curtis Samuel said the Seahawks game was the first time he was playing without worrying about cutting. Now, it's just about continuing to strength the groin and helping make plays as Washington pushes for the playoffs— Rhiannon Walker (@InstantRHIplay) December 1, 2021
Blocking for the run game:
Curtis Samuel said looking back at his tape, he was pleased with his reps. In talking about the running game, said if he can make a key block that helps spring a teammate, he'd be just as happy as he would if he made the play— Rhiannon Walker (@InstantRHIplay) December 1, 2021
Working to get back to the field:
Curtis Samuel said in the beginning, he was hard on himself about trying to get back on the field. He wanted to make a good first impression. Over time, he settled into the rehab and taking the process as it comes, because playing hurt would only hurt him and the team— Rhiannon Walker (@InstantRHIplay) December 1, 2021
