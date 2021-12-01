Daily Slop: J.D. McKissic proved yet again why WFT needs to re-sign him this summer; Washington’s run game is clicking at the right time

Washington signs kicker Brian Johnson from Chicago's practice squad | RSN

Washington is now onto its fourth kicker this season following Joey Slye's injury.

J.D. McKissic proved yet again why WFT needs to re-sign him this summer | RSN

McKissic is a unique offensive weapon that WFT should want to keep around.

Washington's run game is clicking at the right time

Washington is 3-0 in November, and its run game, which has average 145 yards per game in that stretch, is a big reason why.

Washington could land a QB like Matt Corral in the NFL Draft, even if it tumbles down the board – The Athletic

There’s a solid chance a team at slot 19, where Washington sits now, would not need to trade up to find a QB in April's draft.

The Players' Post | DeAndre Carter

Washington wide receiver ad return specialist DeAndre Carter explains how a promise to his late brother fueled his journey through the NFL.

Robert Griffin III touts stories of Washington mismanagement in upcoming memoir - The Washington Post

Robert Griffin III said Tuesday in a video posted to Twitter that his memoir will address the January 2013 injury that altered the trajectory of his career.

All about Washington star Chase Young with stats and contract info | RSN

Here’s a look at the college info, contract status, stats and more for Washington Football Team star pass rusher Chase Young.

Underdog mentality has fueled Washington's win streak

Washington has won three straight games since the bye week, but it's not going to change its mentality with six games left.

Washington-Seahawks Tuesday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 17-15 win over the Seattle Seahawks, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.

Ron Rivera seeing resiliency, maturity as Washington's win streak grows - Washington Times

Ron Rivera might need a new metaphor to motivate his team if Washington's win streak continues. After all, trotting out "David vs. Goliath" may not work as well at, say, six wins in a row rather than three, the current total.