All aTwitter: 1 December 2021

In case you didn’t know, #WashingtonFootball is the only undefeated #NFL team in the month of November… And that’s how we like it. pic.twitter.com/41cYqeUxhG— Kaitlyn McComb (@kaitlynwft) November 30, 2021
I’m good! ❤️ U All #WeCallGodLastNight pic.twitter.com/eSIBz8FYMe— Jd Mckissic (@JdMckissic) November 30, 2021
Didn't catch this live, but JD McKissic wrapped up his first half by chatting with multiple Seahawks defenders. He would do this ALL THE TIME at camp. He loves this kind of stuff pic.twitter.com/b6y4PQeYtI— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 30, 2021
.@WashingtonNFL has new set of HOGS and are they fun to watch . And no one is having more fun. @Eflow_74 is at home in the burgundy & gold. This is a good formula to winning football in December. Can’t wait to watch them this week in Vegas. #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/5hlzGsN7OE— Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) November 30, 2021
I swear we got the best fans https://t.co/QFhaQiTcIM— Jaret Patterson (@JaretPatterson) November 30, 2021
Rivera on the fan who shoved Gerald Everett after his Landover Leap(?)..."I did like his hand placement; nice and tight on the inside. Just a little shove to keep him protecting his part of the stadium. Appreciate that from our fans, but we've got to be careful no one gets hurt."— John Keim (@john_keim) November 30, 2021
Washington's 5 highest-graded players from last nights win all came on defense:— Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) November 30, 2021
- Jonathan Allen: 91.4
- Kendall Fuller: 90.7
- Daron Payne: 84.4
- William Jackson III: 82.0
- Landon Collins: 75.2
Antonio Gibson is now 7th in the NFL rushing yards. With Henry and Dalvin out, he has a good chance to finish in the top 5 if he continues to play like this.— Washington Realm (@WashingtonRealm) November 30, 2021
Washington’s 41:40 time of posession last night was their longest T.O.P in a game since 1984.— Jordan Asri (@wfteamjordan) November 30, 2021
Stat of the day: Over this win streak, Washington is holding teams to a 32.3% conversion rate on third down (eighth) compared to 56.5% (32nd) over the first nine weeks of the season.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) November 30, 2021
Shaka Toney bro. That is a football player— Jordan Asri (@wfteamjordan) December 1, 2021
Before you say it: Yes, he knows they need to keep doing good things to get more people to games and to have that sort of energy more often..— John Keim (@john_keim) November 30, 2021
Ron Rivera is aware Landon Collins is still fighting the position switch some, but the coach says the move puts their playmakers - Collins, Curl, McCain - on the field. The change has also helped define roles for those three safeties.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 30, 2021
In the last five games, Washington's defense ranks 8th in points allowed and fourth in yards. They're 21st on third downs, but in the last four games they're 12th on third down and 6th in passing yards.... It's what many expected of them entering the season— John Keim (@john_keim) November 30, 2021
Benjamin St-Juste hasn't taken a defensive snap in two weeks, but that's because of the emergence of Danny Johnson in the slot and Kendall Fuller kicking to outside: "We're just going to kind of ride this for a while and see how it goes."— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) November 30, 2021
Washington's Week 12 snap counts:
* Offense 84, Defense 47
* L. Thomas 66 (79%)
* C. Samuel 20 (24%)
* RB - Gibson 57, McKissic 33
* Landon Collins - 40
* CB - D. Johnson 23, St-Juste 0 (Zero last 2 games active)
* Shaka Toney made quite the impact for... 5 snaps pic.twitter.com/drvh4WLOEz
Ron Rivera said they'll be signing PK Brian Johnson. Was on the Bears PS. In limited action this year he's 8-8 on FGs and 5-8 on extra points. Virginia Tech/Gonzaga product... That's the third PK they've signed this season with ties to the area. Interesting... not important.— John Keim (@john_keim) November 30, 2021
Three straight drives failed because of an inability to convert on 3rd & 2, 3rd & 1 (x2) and 4th & 1.— Tae & Todd Washington Football Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) November 30, 2021
This can't happen again. Play calling or execution.#WashingtonFootball pic.twitter.com/rLqitJMIzN
You know who we could’ve used on all those 3rd & 1s? pic.twitter.com/KBWLwwJ17m— Paul Williams (@FiftyGutBlog) November 30, 2021
Different organization today than when I played there. Tag me next time Ben. Have a great Day, God bless— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) November 30, 2021
I didn't have Heinicke as a Stud or a Dud...and didn't mentioned him in my "Notes"— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) November 30, 2021
...and I got crucified and called a hater for that
♂️ ♂️ ♂️ ♂️
Skip Bayless on WFT and Heinicke:— Tyler (@WFTeamer) November 30, 2021
“My Cowboys are officially in trouble. I believe our arch rivals have caught fire. I just watched the new Fitzmagic. He doesn’t choke and he’s at his best under fire. He just beat Brady, Newton, and now Russ. He is crazy scary hot right now.”
Taylor Heinicke is cashing $125,000 every time they win. I’d be throwing rocks and pumping fists too. Good for him, man.— steve (@StevieWFT) December 1, 2021
Tom Brady the ? beat him.— Trevvy Trev (@TrevStoresWFT) November 30, 2021
Cam Newton is back for homecoming? beat him.
Russell Wilson on his birthday? beat him. pic.twitter.com/9qU9CjsoWk
November 30, 2021
Hey guys, After getting stomped by our defense maybe Russell Wilson will add WFT to his ‘list’ of teams he’d be willing to go to— Jordan Asri (@wfteamjordan) December 1, 2021
I’m very happy to say, both babies were sleeping after last nights victory and did not wait up to celebrate both girls were all smiles this morning to celebrate Victory Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/GZcpnMDaW3— Charles Leno Jr (@charleslenojr72) November 30, 2021
Washington Kicker Joey Slye #WashingtonFootball pic.twitter.com/BIOXxmWkRm— Jordan Asri (@wfteamjordan) December 1, 2021
Is there any explanation for why MIN is so so bad when leading? It comes back to bite them every week and (aside from noise of a small sample?) I don't see an easy explanation for why this is the case. Any ideas?#nflverse pic.twitter.com/CFb7SXYDS3— Jrfortgang (@throwthedamball) November 30, 2021
Top 10 Salary Cap Hits in 2022— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) November 30, 2021
1. Matt Ryan- $48.7M
2. Aaron Rodgers- $46.1M
3. Kirk Cousins- $45M
4. Deshaun Watson- $40.4M
5. Ryan Tannehill- $38.6M
6. Russell Wilson- $37M
7. Patrick Mahomes- $35.8M
9. Dak Prescott- $34.5M
10. Jared Goff- $31.2M
Receiver/runner/returner Cordarrelle Patterson has said he'd like to add defense to his duties, and the Falcons' depth chart now lists him as a backup safety. https://t.co/yWbMTZXJMK— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 1, 2021
Saints Cut WR Kevin White, FB Alex Armah https://t.co/IFRhQgug1V pic.twitter.com/9LfX3yyCIt— Pro Football Rumors (@pfrumors) December 1, 2021
Former Washington employees Melanie Coburn (left) and Megan Imbert met with the media before last nights game. They continue to press for the NFL to release the report on the WFT. They handed out shirts in the parking lot reiterating their message. pic.twitter.com/bsgbG1JSaJ— John Keim (@john_keim) November 30, 2021
If any Notre Dame fans are upset that Brian Kelley left his 2.7 million dollar salary at ND for a 10-15 million dollar salary at LSU, then you need to go back to math class.— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) November 30, 2021
It wasn’t even a hard decision.
Serious question: What's the "right way" for a coach to take a more lucrative job elsewhere? Is he supposed to call a team meeting the minute he starts considering leaving? Confide in team leaders?— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) November 30, 2021
Have you ever had your boss tell everyone he/she is THINKING about leaving?
This young man was only 23 and was shot and killed by his own father during a simple argument. His mother was injured too. Unbelievably tragic. https://t.co/Ibecr9G2He— WASHINGTON FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) November 30, 2021
Good morning friends. I finally have some video for you luckily you can watch it on mute and enjoy what you see without listening to my voice pic.twitter.com/KyBoetFQZE— Jac (@jac_siuhaj) December 1, 2021
NFL meeting week 12 pic.twitter.com/7emxYkStPT— Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) November 30, 2021
