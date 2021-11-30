Throw the Stone T-Shirts

Ron Rivera knew the Washington Football Team wasn't viewed very highly by just about anyone coming out of the bye with a 2-6 record. They were facing the Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers and were huge underdogs. Rivera had a motivational tool he'd been saving since last year's playoff loss to Tom Brady and the Bucs, and he explained why he started using the story of David and Goliath yesterday.

Mostly because of the perception out there, and we’ll continue that. I think the thing that we all have to look at is as far as the David and Goliath is it’s a little bit broader than just that. One of the things that we talked about when I first introduced it.

Honestly, I’ve been kind of saving it for the next time we faced Tampa. I knew it would be because pretty much nobody gave us a chance. And so I thought it was the perfect opportunity to bring it out. The players bought into it. They see it, they recognize it.

One of the things that I told them. If you remember anything from this, it’s that basically for every question, there was an answer. For every problem, there is a solution. For every Goliath, there was a David. For every giant, there was a stone.

And we’ve stuck to that. It’s a little bit of a mantra, but that’s okay. As long as they get it and understand it, it’s been a very viable thing for us, and the players have handled it very well.

It’s kind of cool because the hype video that we show them every week, there is a connection to it. And then the post-game celebration has been a little bit like that as well. It’s something that we have to continue to cultivate and I’m going to use going forward because I think it’s something that these guys resonate very well with."