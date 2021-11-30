Thank God It’s Tuesday—Keep Your Arms and Legs Inside the Car

Just when we thought the Washington Football Team couldn’t make us any more upset, they go and do something like this...and totally redeem themselves! Well, maybe 5-6 isn’t the traditional definition of redemption, but from the depths of 2-6, sitting in the seventh wild card spot feels pretty dang good.

It’s Victory Tuesday! The holidays are underway, the turkey comas are wearing off and giving way to happy hour hangovers...the basement is in full regalia tonight.

Thanks to all of you here at Hogs Haven, we have one of the best comment boards anywhere, so please join in the conversation. We can still have some fun together...can’t we?

Hit the board on the show link and help us get this one done. All of this on tonight’s episode of Thank God It’s Tuesday, the official Washington Football Team podcast of Hogs Haven.

We’re live (at 9 PM EST)...join us and subscribe for free!