Washington Roster Moves: K Brian Johnson signed from Bears practice squad

Ron Rivera was in the middle of his weekly day after presser with reporters when news broke that Washington will be signing former Virginia Tech kicker Brian Johnson from the Chicago Bears practice squad. Johnson was an UDFA who played in 4 games for the New Orleans Saints earlier this year. He was 8 of 8 on FGs and and 5 of 8 for XPs. The Bears added him to their practice squad after he was released by the Saints on November 19th. Johnson will step in to the job on a short week as Washington prepares to travel to Las Vegas for a critical game against the Raiders.

Washington was on it’s third kicker, signing Joey Slye after the Chris Blewitt disaster. Slye was doing a very good job, and the team was 3-0 since he took over, going 6 for 6 on FGs and 5 for 6 on XPs. The only missed XP was the blocked punt from last night’s game that ended up getting him injured as he pursued the Seahawks defender who recovered the ball. Rivera said this morning that Slye would miss at least 3 weeks due to the hamstring injury, and the team was already searching for his replacement. The move hasn’t been announced yet, but Slye is expected to go on IR with Johnson being signed.