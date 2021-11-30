Ron Rivera Presser: Establishing the run game is an effective way to consistently win

LIVE: Coach Rivera speaks with the media after last night's win https://t.co/Cb9l76lDny— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) November 30, 2021
Joey Slye:
Ron Rivera said Washington is looking for a kicker as Joey Slye did pull his hamstring.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) November 30, 2021
Ron Rivera said by the end of the day, they're hoping to have something done regarding the kicking situation— Rhiannon Walker (@InstantRHIplay) November 30, 2021
J.D. McKissic/Wes Schweitzer:
Ron Rivera said the team is waiting for test results to come back on RB JD McKissic (neck) and OL Wes Schweitzer (ankle)— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) November 30, 2021
Offensive line:
Rivera said he liked what the team did with the offensive line in the offseason. The play has been solid, whether it's the team's draft picks, free agents or depth players. A sign of how the group has played: WAS has averaged 145 rushing yards over three weeks— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) November 30, 2021
The performance of the offensive line has been a big factor in how well the running game has produced. They're banged up, Rivera said, but they come to work every day.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) November 30, 2021
Cornerbacks:
Benjamin St-Juste hasn't taken a defensive snap in two weeks, but that's because of the emergence of Danny Johnson in the slot and Kendall Fuller kicking to outside: "We're just going to kind of ride this for a while and see how it goes."— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) November 30, 2021
Sam Cosmi:
It's unfortunate, Rivera said, that Cosmi will miss at least the next three weeks. He's been developing well and is a big part of the team's future.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) November 30, 2021
Antonio Gibson:
Gibson's growth and development has really come through lately, Rivera said, which is part of why Washington is leaning more into the run game.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) November 30, 2021
Kam Curl:
Rivera said you don't see a lot of runs after the catch from receivers match up against Kam Curl. He's a versatile player who know how play the deep safety and closer to the line of scrimmage.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) November 30, 2021
Landon Collins:
Ron Rivera is aware Landon Collins is still fighting the position switch some, but the coach says the move puts their playmakers - Collins, Curl, McCain - on the field. The change has also helped define roles for those three safeties.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 30, 2021
Rivera on Landon Collins in the big nickel role: "I know he fights it, but he fights it loving the fact that he's loving doing what he's doing [making plays].— John Keim (@john_keim) November 30, 2021
"Landon locks in and plays fast underneath....don't see a lot of run after the catch in front of him....Anticipates well"
Establishing the run:
Rivera said still feels like establishing the run game is an effective way to consistently win. If you look at Super Bowl winners, the rushing yards stick out.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) November 30, 2021
Fans at FedEx Field:
Rivera said the FedEx crowd in the fourth quarter was particularly strong: "That felt like a packed house because of the energy. That's what got me fired up."— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) November 30, 2021
Rivera: I was really excited for the fans that were there.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) November 30, 2021
He said he knows what it's like when the Washington fanbase is rocking. That's the ultimate goal, he said, to get back to that. The players feed off that energy, and he hopes that it'll bring more fans to the stadium
Rivera said the fourth quarter last night felt like a packed house. Said it fired him up and hopes to keep getting the fans back. "I know what it's like to be at RFK back in the day."— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) November 30, 2021
Fan who denied Gerald Everett's leap:
Rivera on the fan who shoved Gerald Everett after his Landover Leap(?)..."I did like his hand placement; nice and tight on the inside. Just a little shove to keep him protecting his part of the stadium. Appreciate that from our fans, but we've got to be careful no one gets hurt."— John Keim (@john_keim) November 30, 2021
Resiliency:
Ron is thrilled with his team's resiliency and mentions Kam Curl and DeAndre Carter as two players who specifically embody that trait. Kam for playing on poor teams in college yet still showing up week in, week out and Carter for losing his brother growing up pic.twitter.com/JE12WgbgOd— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 30, 2021
Win against the Buccaneers:
Ron Rivera called beating Tampa Bay a "foundational win," comparing it to last year's win over the Steelers.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) November 30, 2021
Brian Johnson:
On K Brian Johnson, Rivera said they know they plucked him off the Bears practice squad. Nate Kaczor is very familiar with him https://t.co/dXhUhD83Zc— Rhiannon Walker (@InstantRHIplay) November 30, 2021
