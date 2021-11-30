Let's F'n Go! T-shirt

The Washington Football Team came out of their Week 9 bye with a 2-6 record and a lot of people writing the obituary for their 2021 season. Ron Rivera wasn't ready for that talk, and saw a path to the playoffs that started with a win over the defending Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Washington is now on a 3-game winning streak, in 2nd place in the NFC East, and sitting in the 7th playoff spot in the NFC. That third win came against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football and they had a pretty impressive performance getting that W. Ron Rivera was pretty fired up about the win, and let the fans know after the game.

Ron Rivera was super fired up walking off the field - big W #WashingtonFootball pic.twitter.com/cXzmAwgiMS — Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) November 30, 2021

Three simple letters tell you all you need to know about Washington Football, and now three more simple letters tell you how fired up they are in the DMV!