Ron Rivera Presser: Washington beats Seattle 17-15, moves into the playoff picture

LIVE: Coach Rivera speaks with the media after the MNF win https://t.co/mXK6EWsREI— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) November 30, 2021
Team’s been fighting hard all year:
Ron Rivera addressing the media. The win meant a lot to him, he said, because of how well the team has fought throughout the year.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) November 30, 2021
Ron Rivera: "It meant a lot just because of the way these guys fight, just how resilient they are."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 30, 2021
Joey Slye injury:
There was no emergency plan for the kicking situation. The team was going to go for it after touchdowns, etc. Kicking was exclusively for kickoffs— Rhiannon Walker (@InstantRHIplay) November 30, 2021
Rivera said there was no chance of kicking field goals after the Slye injury. Was told the operation of Tress Way kicking, Kyle Allen holding wasn't working.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 30, 2021
Tress Way:
Ron Rivera asked if Tress Way could drop kick, Ron said “no” #WashingtonFootball pic.twitter.com/o1JXk4CCQU— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) November 30, 2021
Run game:
Rivera said the run game was getting a good initial surge. A lot of it comes from how the team has started to come together over the course of the team's three-game win streak— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) November 30, 2021
Winning November:
There isn't a magic formula to what Washington has done in November, Rivera said. It's just about working hard. And now the team is starting to see the results of that.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) November 30, 2021
J.D. McKissic:
Rivera on J.D. McKissic: "I think he's one of the most versatile guys in the league."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 30, 2021
(He did not have an injury update on McKissic, who was carted off in the 4th quarter.)
Landon Collins:
Rivera on Collins: He's doing the things we feel like he has the perfect skills for— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) November 30, 2021
Ron Rivera praised Landon Collins's play in his new role as "a drop-down safety." This is kind of what they envisioned because of his tackling, his physicality and his knowledge. His impact tonight was huge.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 30, 2021
Playoff hunt:
Ron on watching other games. “Oh yeah, I paid a lot of attention to it. It matters now.”— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) November 30, 2021
A small smile crept across Ron Rivera's face when asked if he was paying attention to the way the standings broke their way on Sunday when they weren't playing: "Oh yeah."— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) November 30, 2021
Rivera said he was paying attention to what happened around the league last weekend. Given where Washington is at, it's important now, he said. But he once again stressed what's more important: the team just needs to take care of its business vs. the Raiders and division games— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) November 30, 2021
Tress Way
MUST SEE— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) November 30, 2021
Tress Way (@Tress_Way) is absolutely HILARIOUS when talking about the kicker situation for the Washington Football Team @wusa9 #WashingtonFootball pic.twitter.com/fdwyxIKijg
Welcome to the Tress Way Experience pic.twitter.com/AT7XDjrfIg— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 30, 2021
1st post-game presser:
Tress Way: “This is my first time in this room. It’s a pleasure.” pic.twitter.com/dAQz6WbBuy— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) November 30, 2021
Tress Way has entered the press conference room. Says for the first time ever at home -- and he's not here for his punting.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 30, 2021
Kickoffs:
Tress Way to the podium at FedEx for the first time. Calls it a "pleasure" on his way up to the mic. His lead comment: "Big ole 94 made me look like a child on the blocked PAT." As for his kickoffs, he told coaches, "I can get 'em close to the goal line but they won't be high"— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 30, 2021
Tress Way, when Nate Kaczor asked him about kicking off, said it wouldn’t be very high, it’s been 7-8 years since he kicked off, and he could get it close to goal line. He was hoping the kickoff coverage could smack the returner in the mouth— Rhiannon Walker (@InstantRHIplay) November 30, 2021
Kyle Allen:
When Kyle Allen was doing some holder reps on the sideline, he asked Tress Way: "Hey, you're a lefty right?" Tress joked: "Ok, nice, that's a good start"— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 30, 2021
Tress Way said with each step he took before kicking the ball off, he was thinking, “Oh my God, oh my God, oh my God.”— Rhiannon Walker (@InstantRHIplay) November 30, 2021
He said wouldn’t want to kick again, but will if needed, but he said anted to kick the field goal. I can’t even capture the hilarity of how he’s telling this
Drop kick:
Tress Way with a little improv...— John Keim (@john_keim) November 30, 2021
"Coach.. asked me, 'Can you drop kick?' I go, 'Look at me... no.'"
Ice up:
Tress Way: "You know, I have never iced after a game. I think I'm gonna do that tonight."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 30, 2021
3-game win streak:
Tress Way on the team's three-game win streak: We've found this traction, we've found this belief and we've found each other.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) November 30, 2021
Tress Way, as he walks off the stage: "Guys. It was PLEASURE."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 30, 2021
Jonathan Allen
Consistency:
Jonathan Allen: “We feel good. We’re playing very consistently.”— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) November 30, 2021
Playoffs?:
Jon Allen at the mic. He said the team isn't focused too much on the playoff hunt. If you don't win game, it doesn't matter much.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) November 30, 2021
We’re supposed to win football games:
Jonathan Allen: "You don't reward a fish for swimming. We're supposed to win football games. ... We haven't arrived yet."— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) November 30, 2021
Jon Allen: "I hate losing more than I like winning... That's what we're supposed to do. You don't reward a fish for swimming...Now you have to look with a critical eye... you can't get complacent. We haven't arrived yet."— John Keim (@john_keim) November 30, 2021
Terry McLaurin
Momentum:
Terry: “We’ve got some momentum right now.” pic.twitter.com/Uv2rdaFjtM— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) November 30, 2021
Post-game bling:
Terry with the serious bling at his post game presser. It’s a neckless of himself, celebrating a touchdown pic.twitter.com/VSo9p8amyZ— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) November 30, 2021
Terry McLaurin's chain >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> pic.twitter.com/6BuRlvUXzJ— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 30, 2021
Terry McLaurin has an icy chain of himself doing the dance from Love Don’t Cost a Thing. Big drip pic.twitter.com/oFSwyJIWEk— Rhiannon Walker (@InstantRHIplay) November 30, 2021
Logan Thomas
A little rusty:
Logan Thomas as the podium. Said he felt a little rusty, but it was good to be out there and get a third straight win.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) November 30, 2021
Taylor Heinicke:
Thomas on Heinicke: the guy is special, man.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) November 30, 2021
Kam Curl:
TE Logan Thomas, unprompted before ending his press conference: “Y’all need to start respecting Kam Curl more. He’s a top-5 safety in this league. Put the tape on and tell me he’s not.”— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) November 30, 2021
David and Goliath:
Logan Thomas in reference to I the “David and Goliath” theme that has started circulating around the #WashingtonFootball Team, said, “David became King right”. He also said watch the film and see that Kam Curl is a top-5 safety in the league. #NFL @SportsJourney pic.twitter.com/umuQxc8UUx— Lake Lewis Jr (@LakeLewis) November 30, 2021
Taylor Heinicke
Confidence:
Taylor: “It feels great. Confidence in there is awesome. Starts with the guys up front.” pic.twitter.com/v4cuFVz8gz— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) November 30, 2021
Keith Ismael:
Taylor Heinicke said tonight was the first time he's taken snaps from Keith Ismael.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 30, 2021
Ismael is Washington's 4th center this year after Chase Roullier (fractured fibula), Tyler Larsen (MCL sprain) and Wes Schweitzer (ankle) suffered injuries.
Taylor Heinicke at the podium. He's had to play with four centers now, and he said John Matsko does a good job of preparing his players to be ready whenever their number is called.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) November 30, 2021
J.D. McKissic:
Taylor Heinicke said J.D. McKissic was walking around in the locker room post-game. Good news after he was carted off.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 30, 2021
Russell Wilson:
Taylor Heinicke said last week that he's tried to emulate Russell Wilson. He got to talk to him pre-game and afterward.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 30, 2021
QB Taylor Heinicke on Russell Wilson celebrating his 33rd birthday today: “Yeah, he’s getting kind of old.”— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) November 30, 2021
Landon Collins
Staying humble:
Landon Collins: “Staying humble. Staying focused and taking each game at a time.” pic.twitter.com/ktNGr0gADG— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) November 30, 2021
Position switch:
Collins said he thinks it helps the three safeties each have defined roles now. They're able to play off each other, but understand each responsibility and know what's required. https://t.co/f0qOh3MZDj— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) November 30, 2021
Landon Collins said he's "still not thrilled" about the position change, but reiterated he'll do whatever it takes to help the team and added that he loves making plays and loves seeing his teammates make plays.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 30, 2021
Team success:
Landon Collins on the team's success. #WashingtonFootball #NFL @SportsJourney pic.twitter.com/9PIPWhKAAf— Lake Lewis Jr (@LakeLewis) November 30, 2021
Loading comments...