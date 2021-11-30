All aTwitter: 30 November 2021 - The season’s 2nd Victory Tuesday edition

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Football Team beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about the WFT, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

The Washington Football Team (5-6) defeated the Seattle Seahawks (3-8), 17-15, in a wild Monday night showdown from FedEx Field.



Washington has now won three straight games and find themselves sitting in the 7th and final playoff spot in the NFC. pic.twitter.com/owYhz94l1X — All-Pro Reels (@allproreels) November 30, 2021

Taylor Heinicke has beaten Matt Ryan, Tom Brady, Cam Newton and Russell Wilson this year.



Those 4 QBs have 30 Pro Bowls, five MVP awards and 8 Super Bowl rings combined.



Not bad for an undrafted 28-year-old out of ODU — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 30, 2021

Tom Brady.

Cam Newton.

AND Russell Wilson?#WashingtonFootball fans gon start calling Taylor Heinicke the Kingslayer — Succeed, Endlessly (@Solo_Busi) November 30, 2021

Your eyes do not deceive you:



The Washington Football Team is the 7th seed in the NFC @adamrank @WashingtonNFL pic.twitter.com/rj4WtLzeJP — NFL Total Access (@NFLTotalAccess) November 30, 2021

WFT record through 11 games in last five playoff seasons

2020: 4-7

2015: 5-6

2012: 5-6

2007: 5-6

2005: 5-6 — Dan Steinberg (@dcsportsbog) November 30, 2021

ALSO I am voting for our display print headline tomorrow to be STILL KICKING seems perfect but there are haters but just ignore the haters stay true to your feelings. And call grandpa to ask what "print" means — Dan Steinberg (@dcsportsbog) November 30, 2021

#WashingtonFootball has now won four consecutive weeknight games. This ties their longest such streak since they won 4 consecutive weeknight games between 1974 and 1976. There are over a dozen active NFL head coaches who weren’t even born back then @LockedWFTPod @Russellmania621 — T M (@reshmanuel) November 30, 2021

Is Ereck Flowers a Pro Bowl guard? People are asking — WASHINGTON FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) November 30, 2021

Ereck Flowers with the TD!!!



But seriously- I gotta give the big fella some credit! pic.twitter.com/nGypcrMLMC — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) November 30, 2021

Antonio Gibson took this hit like a god-damn warrior.#WashingtonFootball pic.twitter.com/W2fnJsAha8 — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) November 30, 2021

Antonio Gibson delivered the hit to Reed, after picking up 6 yards. And Reed is the one talking trash. — Washington Wire (@Washington_Wire) November 30, 2021

Gerald Wilson tried to do a leap into the stands, and a fan in Burgundy and Gold shut that down fast.#WashingtonFootball pic.twitter.com/RjpPP5Zyps — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) November 30, 2021

Homie has to drink for free at FedEx for eternity https://t.co/v7iCVqv7G1 — Habitual Wine Sipper (@DukeOfDrinkswel) November 30, 2021

Jon Allen better fucking be an All-Pro. And these rotational backup DEs have played very well in the absence of Young/Sweat — WASHINGTON FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) November 30, 2021

JD McKissic shaken up at the end of this play.



Might be a neck/head issue.#WashingtonFootball pic.twitter.com/N7eU9bdFM6 — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) November 30, 2021

Agent: J.D. McKissic "all good" after late exit from Monday night game. https://t.co/mDuEdsbMwe — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 30, 2021

RB JD McKissic’s agent saying he’s “all good” despite suffering a neck injury https://t.co/zpzMGnI16T — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) November 30, 2021

* Heinicke, not Thomas, said McKissic was walking around. ‍♀️ — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 30, 2021

Logan Thomas concludes his presser by saying he has one more thing to say: "Kam Curl is a top-5 safety in this league..." — John Keim (@john_keim) November 30, 2021

Landon Collins says of his new role -- the Buffalo nickel; a LB/S hybrid "I'm still not thrilled about it, but regardless of wherever they put me I'll make the best of my opportunity. I'm a team player. As long as we're wining and helping the team, I'm good with that." — John Keim (@john_keim) November 30, 2021

Landon Collins HATES how good he is at playing Linebacker. — Washington Realm (@WashingtonRealm) November 30, 2021

"It's Monday Night Football. Anything can happen. Just gotta play balls out." -- #WashingtonFootball Team S Landon Collins, clearly referring to his forced fumble in the second quarter. pic.twitter.com/1g7vQTiU9U — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 30, 2021

Jon Allen: "I hate losing more than I like winning... That's what we're supposed to do. You don't reward a fish for swimming...Now you have to look with a critical eye... you can't get complacent. We haven't arrived yet." — John Keim (@john_keim) November 30, 2021

Tress Way on the win streak: "When you watch Heinicke freaking run around and make the plays he does. When you got our defense flying around, sacking Russ when we need it and making incredible plays, the emotion behind the team… it’s dangerous. It’s really fun." — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 30, 2021

Tress Way with a little improv...

"Coach.. asked me, 'Can you drop kick?' I go, 'Look at me... no.'" — John Keim (@john_keim) November 30, 2021

Something that I feel like some of you don’t know or forget, Trees is a lefty punter. If Tress kicks that means we have a back up holder, hold for a lefty kicker. It’s hard enough to be a holder when you don’t practice it every day but to go from righty to lefty kicker isn’t easy — Courtney Rivera (@NFL2Ucla) November 30, 2021

MUST SEE



Tress Way (@Tress_Way) is absolutely HILARIOUS when talking about the kicker situation for the Washington Football Team @wusa9 #WashingtonFootball pic.twitter.com/fdwyxIKijg — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) November 30, 2021

Tress Way: "I have never iced [my leg] after a game. I think I'm going to ice tonight!" — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 30, 2021

Tress Way: “This is my first time in this room. It’s a pleasure.” pic.twitter.com/dAQz6WbBuy — George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) November 30, 2021

Tress Way to the podium at FedEx for the first time. Calls it a "pleasure" on his way up to the mic. His lead comment: "Big ole 94 made me look like a child on the blocked PAT." As for his kickoffs, he told coaches, "I can get 'em close to the goal line but they won't be high" — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 30, 2021

"You are seeing [Taylor Heinicke's] decision making grow. He doesn't try to force the ball in... he doesn't take the hits... He is showing Ron Rivera all the things Ron [wants to see]. - @LRiddickESPN pic.twitter.com/BNk0gR0Jc0 — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) November 30, 2021

That was Antonio Gibson’s first 100 yard rushing game of the season; he now has over 900 total yards (rushing + receiving) and 6 TDs through 12 games — WASHINGTON FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) November 30, 2021

Gibson on what he'd think if told while in college he'd have this kind of game on MNF: "Great." https://t.co/BYdr1OdCbB — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 30, 2021

Washington leaned on Antonio Gibson, giving him a career-high 29 carries and 7 receptions.



Gibson outgained his expected rushing yards on 41% of his carries, and had 97 of his 111 rushing yards come after contact (first game over 75 in career).#SEAvsWAS | #WashingtonFootball pic.twitter.com/ooEHTwvJI1 — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) November 30, 2021

Me avoiding putting the Xmas lights up pic.twitter.com/pqMpyTwjMs — Not Robert Griffin (@Pseudo_RGIII) November 30, 2021

Washington used this read blitz on the LG last week with Holcomb and Collins. Both are reading the LG and whichever one he slides to, drops into coverage. Collins bursts through for pressure and Curl comes off other side to clean up pic.twitter.com/pZZ1OO7oBz — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 30, 2021

Why is Brandon Scherff so valuable even as a RG? Watch him get out and block Adams on the edge to spring McKissic free on this screen for a TD. pic.twitter.com/YVABrqjf8o — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 30, 2021

Washington's DTs get so much pressure from the pick player jon stunts just bursting through pic.twitter.com/iHZcFh76S9 — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 30, 2021

SHAKA TONEY



SACK



THE CLOCK KEEPS TICKING.#WashingtonFootball pic.twitter.com/IhVkuagFgg — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) November 30, 2021

DE gets upfield and Leno washes him out, Flowers reaches LB to seal him off, clear lane for Gibson to hit. Gibson developing but OL has been great too pic.twitter.com/MEWaItMCLU — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 30, 2021

Big sign of Antonio Gibson developing as a back here. Shows great patience to allow blocks to develop and find the lane he wants. Last year he would have bounced it immediately to the outside. pic.twitter.com/GYlE3htRDq — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 30, 2021

Jamin Davis is very, very good in the open field.#WashingtonFootball pic.twitter.com/IVmV1n4gSm — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) November 30, 2021

On 4th and 4, Taylor Heinicke wants to end this game!pic.twitter.com/rfpLnyclhD — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) November 30, 2021

Our hoodie is on Monday Night Football. Ok be cool. OMG. Everyone stay calm. STOP FREAKING OUT! https://t.co/xRI4czR17o | #WearTheMoment pic.twitter.com/1cCcFbLG4h — BreakingT (@BreakingT) November 30, 2021

These chants quickly went from...

"Hein-ick-ee! Hein-ick-ee!" to..."M-V-P! M-V-P!"



Taylor Heinicke, you sir are a fan favorite. pic.twitter.com/IiBfTOl1eY — NBC Sports Washington (@NBCSWashington) November 30, 2021

Three in a row drip. pic.twitter.com/K0aA75RCEW — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 30, 2021

nobody has ever had less of a chance of making a tackle than Joey Slye did here pic.twitter.com/fFLIcFQVnI — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) November 30, 2021

If you came to the game tonight, be sure to get your commemorative NFT ticket by logging into your Ticketmaster account!



For more NFTs, visit the @NFL marketplace » https://t.co/rBlLVBYxrW pic.twitter.com/j0P5GG19e0 — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) November 30, 2021

Forget cooking. They don’t even let Russ order DoorDash. — michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) November 30, 2021

Not sure how many of us had Curtis Samuel and DK Metcalf finishing the night with the same number of catches! — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 30, 2021

DK HAND UP… WIDE OPEN pic.twitter.com/WXnCb6Zp0U — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) November 30, 2021

The Seahawks ended up with 10 first downs and eight punts. The final drive was superb but the offensive performance until then was feeble. Is it really that tough to get DK Metcalf involved? — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) November 30, 2021

Washington has had an issue with this concept before. Earlier in the year, McCain took the over and Jackson didn't sink back to the deep post from the other side. This time Jackson sinks and McCain fails to take the over route pic.twitter.com/hT4CdsuApb — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 30, 2021

There was both an onside recovery in this game and a blocked XP returned for a TD. If you parlayed those odds you would have won approximately 700 bajllion dollars https://t.co/YamYUVE6NW — WASHINGTON FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) November 30, 2021

Brian Kelly just sent this out to Notre Dame’s roster, per source: pic.twitter.com/7xOae8eE5x — Matt Fortuna (@Matt_Fortuna) November 30, 2021

Oh nothing — just the 42nd anniversary of Pink Floyd’s “Another Brick In The Wall” (1979) …

pic.twitter.com/pW8PRKpsqy — Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) November 30, 2021

