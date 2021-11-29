Washington Roster Moves: Logan Thomas activated, Sam Cosmi to IR with hip injury

Washington made it official, Logan Thomas is back!. TE1 has been activated from IR after suffering a hamstring injury in Week 4. Thomas is expected to play to tonight, along with a returning Curtis Samuel. Both offensive weapons will be on a pitch count according to Ron Rivera, with Samuel's a little stricter after his last return.

Logan Thomas' return should be a big boost for Taylor Heinicke and Washington’s offense. He was replaced in the lineup by Ricky Seals-Jones, who was doing a decent job until suffering a hip injury two weeks ago. Seals-Jones is still listed as doubtful tonight, but is not expected to play. Rookie John Bates filled in for RSJ the last two weeks with Sammis Reyes and Temarrick Hemingway as depth.

Sam Cosmi has been dealing with multiple injuries during a rookie year that started out very promising. He suffered an ankle injury in Week 5, and didn't return until Week 10 as an emergency backup. He got the start at RT last week, but went down with a hip injury, and will now miss at least 3 weeks while on IR.

Washington elevated practice squad center Jon Toth for tonight's game against the Seahawks. The starting lineup will be:

LT Charles Leno

LG Ereck Flowers

C Wes Schweitzer

RG Brandon Scherff

RT Cornelius Lucas

And they will have Saahdiq Charles, Keith Ismael, and Jon Toth as backups. Tyler Larsen was starting at center, but was replaced by Schweitzer last week after he suffered a knee injury.