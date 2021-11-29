Daily Slop: Curtis Samuel hopes to put nagging groin injury behind him; Has the WFT’s defense started a turnaround?

One number to know heading into Washington's Week 12 meeting with Seahawks | RSN

This week's number shows that Russell Wilson might just be due for a bounce-back effort on Monday night.

Samuel hopes to put nagging groin injury behind him - Washington Times

Wide receiver Curtis Samuel, who has missed all but two games this season with a groin injury, is likely to return for Washington's game against Seattle on Monday.

Ascending WFT defense faces Russell Wilson and Seahawks’ offense - The Washington Post

The Washington Football Team will seek its third straight victory Monday night against the Seattle Seahawks at FedEx Field.

Kam Curl has become pivotal to Washington Football Team’s defense - The Washington Post

The seventh-round pick has stood out during his second season.

Five keys to Washington's midseason defensive resurgence – The Athletic

Washington is in position to claim a playoff spot if the defense can continue its string of recent strong play.

How good, really, is Taylor Heinicke? The answer may decide Ron Rivera's fate in Washington – The Athletic

Heinicke's come on the last couple of weeks, and he may be the starter again next year – but will he be able to take Washington far in '22?

Washington's Jamin Davis motivated by former teammate Chris Oats, who suffered stroke in 2020

When his Kentucky teammate was stricken last year, Davis became a starting linebacker and delivered on his vow to "step up and make him proud."

Catching you up on Curtis Samuel, who's set to return Monday vs. Seattle | RSN

There's a lot to know about Curtis Samuel, from a reported surgery he had in June to the pitch count he'll be on vs. Seattle.

Has the Washington Football Team's defense started a turnaround? | RSN

The Washington Football Team has been one of the NFL's best defenses in the past month. Have they righted the ship?

Washington Football Team Working With Sean Taylor’s Family to Build Permanent Memorial at FedExField