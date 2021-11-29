Washington Football Team vs Seattle Seahawks Inactives

The Washington Football Team released their final injury report for today’s game on Saturday. The team continues to deal with major injuries. Two players are out due to injuries(Sam Cosmi, Tyler Larsen). Cosmi returned from an ankle injury but he suffered a hip injury last week. Larsen was the new starter at center, but went down with a knee injury vs Carolina. Cornelius Lucas and Wes Schweitzer will start today at RT and C. TE Ricky Seals-Jones was listed as doubtful, and he will miss his 2nd straight game with a hip injury.

Curtis Samuel and Logan Thomas are both making their returns to the field tonight. Thomas has been on IR since suffering a Week 4 hamstring injury. Samuel has been dealing with a groin injury that he reportedly had surgery on in June. Washington attempted to bring him back earlier in the season, but the injury continued to be an issue. Both players will be on pitch counts tonight.

Washington protected 4 practice squad players this week(OT David Steinmetz, OL Nolan Laufenberg, C Jon Toth, QB Kyle Shurmur). Washington elevated Jon Toth to add to their thin OL depth.

Washington Inactives

OL Tyler Larsen

TE Ricky Seals-Jones

WR Antonio Gandy-Golden

WR Dax Milne

DE Bunmi Rotimi

DB Corn Elder

Seahawks Inactives

Hogs Haven Social Media Information

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005