Washington Football Team vs Seattle Seahawks: Schedule, TV, Radio, Online Streaming, Odds, and more

Week 12 of Washington football!

By Scott Jennings
Seattle Seahawks v Washington Football Team Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

We finish up Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season with the Washington Football Team hosting the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football. This was a very good week for Washington’s playoff chances. A win tonight puts the in 2nd place in the NFC East and in the 7th seed for the conference.

Injury Report:

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks(3-7) at Washington Football Team(4-6)

Location: FedEx Field | Landover, MD

Date/Time: November 29th, 2021, 8:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN - Steve Levy, Louis Riddick, Brian Griese and Lisa Salters

RADIO: Washington Radio Network

Julie Donaldson (host)

Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)

DeAngelo Hall (analysis)

Sirius XM NFL

Seattle: Sirius 81, XM/SXM 226, Internet 828

Washington: Sirius 83, XM/SXM 225, Internet 831

National: Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88

Online Stream: Fubo.TV, ESPN+

DraftKings odds: Seahawks -1, 46 12 O/U

Prediction: Washington 28 - Seattle 21

Seahawks Blog: Field Gulls

Washington Football Team 2021 Schedule

Week 1: Sunday, September 12th 1:00pm (CBS) vs Los Angeles Chargers

Loss 20-16

Week 2: Thursday, September 16th 8:20pm (NFLN) vs New York Giants

Win 30-29

Week 3: Sunday, September 26th 1:00 pm (FOX) @ Buffalo Bills

Loss 43-21

Week 4: Sunday, October 3rd 1:00pm (FOX) @ Atlanta Falcons

Win 34-30

Week 5: Sunday, October 10th 1:00pm (CBS) vs New Orleans Saints

Loss 33-22

Week 6: Sunday, October 17th 1:00pm (CBS) vs Kansas City Chiefs

Loss 31-13

Week 7: Sunday, October 24th 1:00pm (FOX) @ Green Bay Packers

Loss 24-10

Week 8: Sunday, October 31st 4:25pm (FOX) @ Denver Broncos

Loss 17-10

Week 9: BYE

Week 10: Sunday, November 14th 1:00pm (FOX) vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Win 29-19

Week 11: Sunday, November 21st 1:00pm (FOX) @ Carolina Panthers

Win 27-21

Week 12: Monday, November 29th 8:15pm (ESPN) vs Seattle Seahawks

Week 13: Sunday, December 5th 4:05pm (FOX) @ Las Vegas Raiders

Week 14: Sunday, December 12th 1:00pm (FOX) vs Dallas Cowboys

Week 15: Saturday/Sunday, December 18th/19th TBD @ Philadelphia Eagles

Week 16: Sunday, December 26th 8:20pm (NBC) @ Dallas Cowboys

Week 17: Sunday, January 2nd 1:00pm (FOX) vs Philadelphia Eagles

Week 18: Sunday, January 9th 1:00pm (FOX) @ New York Giants

