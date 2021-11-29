Washington Football Team vs Seattle Seahawks: Schedule, TV, Radio, Online Streaming, Odds, and more

We finish up Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season with the Washington Football Team hosting the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football. This was a very good week for Washington’s playoff chances. A win tonight puts the in 2nd place in the NFC East and in the 7th seed for the conference.
Matchup: Seattle Seahawks(3-7) at Washington Football Team(4-6)
Location: FedEx Field | Landover, MD
Date/Time: November 29th, 2021, 8:15 p.m.
TV: ESPN - Steve Levy, Louis Riddick, Brian Griese and Lisa Salters
RADIO: Washington Radio Network
Julie Donaldson (host)
Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
DeAngelo Hall (analysis)
Sirius XM NFL
Seattle: Sirius 81, XM/SXM 226, Internet 828
Washington: Sirius 83, XM/SXM 225, Internet 831
National: Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88
DraftKings odds: Seahawks -1, 46 1⁄2 O/U
Prediction: Washington 28 - Seattle 21
Seahawks Blog: Field Gulls
Washington Football Team 2021 Schedule
Week 1: Sunday, September 12th 1:00pm (CBS) vs Los Angeles Chargers
Loss 20-16
Week 2: Thursday, September 16th 8:20pm (NFLN) vs New York Giants
Win 30-29
Week 3: Sunday, September 26th 1:00 pm (FOX) @ Buffalo Bills
Loss 43-21
Week 4: Sunday, October 3rd 1:00pm (FOX) @ Atlanta Falcons
Win 34-30
Week 5: Sunday, October 10th 1:00pm (CBS) vs New Orleans Saints
Loss 33-22
Week 6: Sunday, October 17th 1:00pm (CBS) vs Kansas City Chiefs
Loss 31-13
Week 7: Sunday, October 24th 1:00pm (FOX) @ Green Bay Packers
Loss 24-10
Week 8: Sunday, October 31st 4:25pm (FOX) @ Denver Broncos
Loss 17-10
Week 9: BYE
Week 10: Sunday, November 14th 1:00pm (FOX) vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Win 29-19
Week 11: Sunday, November 21st 1:00pm (FOX) @ Carolina Panthers
Win 27-21
Week 12: Monday, November 29th 8:15pm (ESPN) vs Seattle Seahawks
Week 13: Sunday, December 5th 4:05pm (FOX) @ Las Vegas Raiders
Week 14: Sunday, December 12th 1:00pm (FOX) vs Dallas Cowboys
Week 15: Saturday/Sunday, December 18th/19th TBD @ Philadelphia Eagles
Week 16: Sunday, December 26th 8:20pm (NBC) @ Dallas Cowboys
Week 17: Sunday, January 2nd 1:00pm (FOX) vs Philadelphia Eagles
Week 18: Sunday, January 9th 1:00pm (FOX) @ New York Giants
