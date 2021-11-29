 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Monday Night Football: Washington Football Team vs Seattle Seahawks 4th Quarter

Let’s watch some football!

By Scott Jennings
Seattle Seahawks v Washington Football Team Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images

We finish up Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season with the Washington Football Team hosting the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football. This was a very good week for Washington's playoff chances. A win tonight puts the in 2nd place in the NFC East and in the 7th seed for the conference.

Injury Report:

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks(3-7) at Washington Football Team(4-6)

Location: FedEx Field | Landover, MD

Date/Time: November 29th, 2021, 8:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN - Steve Levy, Louis Riddick, Brian Griese and Lisa Salters

RADIO: Washington Radio Network

Julie Donaldson (host)

Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)

DeAngelo Hall (analysis)

Sirius XM NFL

Seattle: Sirius 81, XM/SXM 226, Internet 828

Washington: Sirius 83, XM/SXM 225, Internet 831

National: Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88

Online Stream: Fubo.TV, ESPN+

DraftKings odds: Seahawks -1, 46 12 O/U

Prediction: Washington 28 - Seattle 21

Seahawks Blog: Field Gulls

