Monday Night Football: Washington Football Team vs Seattle Seahawks 3rd Quarter

We finish up Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season with the Washington Football Team hosting the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football. This was a very good week for Washington's playoff chances. A win tonight puts the in 2nd place in the NFC East and in the 7th seed for the conference.
Who: Seattle Seahawks(3-7) at Washington Football Team(4-6)
Where: FedEx Field | Landover, MD
When: November 29th, 2021, 8:15 p.m.
TV: ESPN - Steve Levy, Louis Riddick, Brian Griese and Lisa Salters
Radio:
Seattle: Sirius 81, XM/SXM 226, Internet 828
Washington: Sirius 83, XM/SXM 225, Internet 831
National: Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88
DraftKings odds: Seahawks -1, 46 1⁄2 O/U
Prediction: Washington 28 - Seattle 21
Seahawks Blog: Field Gulls
