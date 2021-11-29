All aTwitter: 29 November 2021 - Monday Night Football Edition

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Football Team beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about the WFT, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Ladies and gentlemen, a win tomorrow officially puts the Washington Football Team in the seventh wild card spot.— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) November 29, 2021
#Vikings (5-6), as touched upon before the game, remain in No. 7 spot in NFC playoff race. They would drop to No. 8 if Washington (4-6) beats Seattle on Monday night. Washington would have better conference mark, 5-2 to 4-3, if it wins.— Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) November 29, 2021
A Washington win does put them in the seventh spot, according to ESPN’s playoff machine: https://t.co/5OZfVp9Z9P— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) November 29, 2021
The standings would look like this if WFT wins Monday:— Jacob Calvin Meyer (@jcalvinmeyer) November 29, 2021
1. Arizona (9-2)
2. Green Bay (9-3)
3. Tampa Bay (8-3)
4. Dallas (7-4)
5. Los Angeles (7-4)
6. San Francisco (6-5)
7. WFT (5-6)
--
8. Minnesota (5-6)
9. Atlanta (5-6)
10. New Orleans (5-6)
11. Philly (5-7)
12. Carolina (5-7)
The end of Thanksgiving weekend is kind of depressing unless your team has the Monday Night game and is playing for the current 7-seed in the NFC playoffs. #WashingtonFootball— Kevin Sheehan (@kevinsheehanDC) November 29, 2021
NFC is losing and Washington is winning. All the chips are slowly falling into place to support another Ron Rivera late season surge. It’s what he does. A win tomorrow night is huge.— Washington Realm (@WashingtonRealm) November 29, 2021
Monday Night Football pic.twitter.com/leqMnOsITP— All-Pro Reels (@allproreels) November 29, 2021
All for a a few statues of past Redskins greats, but with a new stadium coming and only Sean Taylor having played at FedEx, wait until next venue and create a park of legends that would be part of that year-round attraction the team wants.— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) November 28, 2021
I know all the Commanders stuff is from a random Facebook post, but I actually believe it.— Tyler (@WFTeamer) November 28, 2021
Commanders was always the clear cut organizational choice when the list of 8 names came out.
I don’t like the name but I don’t care anymore.
Since the name is back in discussion.....— Jubs09 ⓦ (@JamesJubane) November 28, 2021
Aaaauuuuuuooooooooo!!!
Wolves or Redwolves for the Win!!! pic.twitter.com/OF5WMq6EvL
So the name game back huh .— NatBuckGangz (@Lennyfrigginleo) November 28, 2021
Well awwwooohhhh #Redwolves #Wolves #HTTR #WashingtonFootball pic.twitter.com/HiDlO2SRzT
The only thing that could save the Commanders name is a burgundy camo uniform with black alternate camo uniform— Tyler (@WFTeamer) November 28, 2021
Dan Snyder and Bruce Allen killed my spirit, sent it to hell, and summoned it back just to torture it some more….and you think I’m gonna be affected by what name you call the team? bitch i don’t have it in me to be bothered anymore— Fight For DC (@NewEraCulture) November 28, 2021
I don't care about the name. Just win. Keep the colors. Sign Terry McLaurin. Draft a QB. Have some good looking gear. And let's roll!!!— Disco (@discoque5) November 28, 2021
Did my Pro Bowl voting today. Voted for 5 members of the Washington Football Team.— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) November 28, 2021
- Terry McLaurin
- Brandon Scherff
- Ereck Flowers
- Jon Allen
- Deandre Carter
I feel like if you have Aaron Donald, Von Miller, and Jalen Ramsey all on the same defense and you’re still giving up 30 points and getting zero sacks against a team missing three OL starters, then maybe talent isn’t the problem.— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) November 28, 2021
#Rams Aaron Donald pulling out the Patrick Swayze Road House moves and just snatching throats pic.twitter.com/pbhSNcfIAl— Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) November 29, 2021
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, has been dealing with pain in his throwing arm, his elbow, a sore ankle, and chronic back pain, per sources.— Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) November 28, 2021
He will play today.
time to admit i was wrong about stafford— Tej Seth (@tejfbanalytics) November 29, 2021
my perception of him was so high because compared to lions players he looked amazing but he’s still wildly inconsistent and doesn’t play well in important games
he’s average when needed to be good and good when needed to be average
Is Jared Goff Matthew Stafford, or is Matthew Stafford Jared Goff? pic.twitter.com/w8XivLHqX7— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 29, 2021
If Cam get cut again, please don’t ever suggest we sign him lol— Dre (@DCSportsDre) November 28, 2021
The Washington Football Team broke Cam Newton and the Panthers.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) November 28, 2021
Goes to take snap under the RG, has to take a time out. Then overthrows WR on actual 4th and goal attempt. This is right up there with Cousins taking a knee when he meant to spike it https://t.co/u1srj2iQKt— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 29, 2021
#Texans safety Justin Reid (@JustinqReid) on being inactive today for disciplinary reasons: “I’m actually really shocked at (Coach David) Culley’s decision to make me inactive. I couldn’t believe it.” Justin didn’t want to go into any details yet about what happened other than.. pic.twitter.com/H9WzKczHtM— Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) November 28, 2021
Vita Vea LOST A TOOTH pic.twitter.com/Dfc1AxPTSJ— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) November 28, 2021
Mark Andrews doesn't care about your pass interference.pic.twitter.com/o74CZDpj88— Pro Football Network (@PFN365) November 29, 2021
Vikings’ RB Dalvin Cook scheduled Monday to undergo an MRI on his shoulder injury.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 29, 2021
49ers’ HC Kyle Shanahan told reporters that WR Deebo Samuel will undergo an MRI to evaluate the groin injury he suffered vs. the Vikings.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 29, 2021
Deebo Samuel is the first WR in Super Bowl era to score a rushing touchdown in 3 straight games. Cool stat.— Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) November 28, 2021
George Kittle on Mike Zimmer's holding complaints: Tell your guys to make better plays. https://t.co/PndFypWoW8— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 29, 2021
The Browns had a timeout called to get an extra man off the field, and STILL wound up getting called for 12 men on the field after the break!— Mike Jones (@ByMikeJones) November 29, 2021
2022 Effective Cap Space vs Free Agent Snaps— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) November 28, 2021
Top right- Good position to keep the team together
Top left- Good position for free agency
Bottom right- Have to make tough decisions
Bottom left- Restructures and tough decisions pic.twitter.com/0tqVMYYZOy
Youngest teams on defense (snaps played 25 and under)— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) November 28, 2021
1. Jets- 62.1%
2. chargers- 57.3%
3. Titans- 56.4%
4. Cardinals- 55.9%
5. Washington- 52.6%
6. 49ers- 51.7%
7. Saints- 48.4%
8. Panthers- 48.2%
9. Packers- 48.0%
10. Bucs- 47.9%
NFL avg- 42.4%
Despite his team being piss-poor this season (especially O-line) and his skill guys not being able to catch a cold, Sam Howell still threw for 2850 yards and 23 TD vs 9 INT and ran for 815 yards and 11 TD's (averaging near 5 YPC)— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) November 28, 2021
If you've lost faith in him, you're a stat-gazer!
USC Officially Hires Lincoln Riley https://t.co/kKsPvPXdDO pic.twitter.com/d1f5NlCDNg— Pro Football Rumors (@pfrumors) November 29, 2021
Oklahoma has targeted Cardinals’ HC Kliff Kingsbury as one of the potential replacements for Lincoln Riley, league sources tell ESPN.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 28, 2021
Kingsbury has one year remaining on his contract after this season.
Mark Davis has an extended head start on finding a new Raiders head coach. He reportedly has not yet begun to look for one. https://t.co/WkLzzR4gr5— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 29, 2021
If the season were to end right now, the 4th-10th overall picks in the 2022 NFL Draft would be as follows:— Nick Korte (@nickkorte) November 29, 2021
4. NYJ
5. NYJ (from SEA)
6. NYG
7. NYG (from CHI)
8. WAS
9. PHI
10. PHI (from MIA)
Can we call an audible to get this draft back in New York for crowd watching purposes?
On one hand, I am happy for Max who is just a genuinely good human and a great player.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) November 29, 2021
On the other hand, I'm a Nats fan who hates the Mets and this vexes me. https://t.co/R0PNirybCb
"I'm Myles Garrett? Texas A&M." @Flash_Garrett pic.twitter.com/v3nK0x9Uq1— NFL (@NFL) November 29, 2021
Myles Garrett's league-leading 14TH SACK of the season! #Browns @Flash_Garrett— NFL (@NFL) November 29, 2021
: #CLEvsBAL on NBC
: https://t.co/a7J5Y5xpbt pic.twitter.com/vgrN5MczzZ
Southwest employees at the NOLA airport put up a sign at the counter that said “If you ask a question, you have to sing a song.”— Travis Akers (@travisakers) November 28, 2021
And then this happened…. #NoDiggity pic.twitter.com/UAxwvSnrCF
Definitely wasn’t expecting that. pic.twitter.com/WpLINAxidm— Hold My Beer (@HldMyBeer) November 28, 2021
Oscar winner — best short film… https://t.co/KaxHkNQXO3— Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) November 28, 2021
