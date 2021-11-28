NFL Week 12: Sunday Night Football Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens

Sunday football ends with an AFC North matchup between the Cleveland Browns and the Baltimore Ravens. They are one win apart, but Cleveland has 5 losses which puts them at the bottom of the division. Lamar Jackson missed last week, but will play tonight.

Matchup: Cleveland Browns (6-5) @ Baltimore Ravens (7-3)

Date: Sunday, November 28th, 2021, 8:20 p.m.

Location: M&T Bank Stadium | Baltimore, MD

TV: NBC

Al Michaels (play-by-play)

Cris Collinsworth (analyst)

Michele Tafoya (sideline reporter)

Radio:

Home Stream - (Sirius 85, XM/SXM 225, Internet 802) Away Stream - (Sirius 81, XM/SXM 226, Internet 807) National Stream - (Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88)

Live streaming: FuboTV, Peacock, NBC Sports

DraftKings odds: Ravens -3 1/2, O/U 47

Prediction: Ravens 20 - Browns 17

SB Nation Blogs: Dawgs by Nature | Baltimore Beatdown

