 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

NFL 2021 Week 12: Afternoon games open thread

Let’s watch some football!

By Scott Jennings
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Green Bay Packers vs Los Angeles Rams, 2021 NFC Divisional Playoffs Set Number: X163499 TK1

The Washington Football Team entered Week 12 with a 4-6 record after defeating the Carolina Panthers. The Dallas Cowboys lost in overtime on Thanksgiving to Washington's Week 13, the Las Vegas Raiders. The Philadelphia Eagles played the New York Giants at 1pm.

CBS

Los Angeles Chargers(6-4) vs. Denver Broncos(5-5), 4:05 p.m.

DraftKings odds: Chargers -2 1/2, O/U 47

(via 506sports)

Online Streaming

FuboTV, Paramount+, CBS

FOX

Los Angeles Rams(7-3) vs. Green Bay Packers(8-3), 4:25 p.m.

DraftKings odds: Rams -2, O/U 46 1/2

Minnesota Vikings(5-5) vs. San Francisco 49ers(5-5), 4:25 p.m.

DraftKings odds: 49ers -3, O/U 49 1/2

(via 506sports)

Online Streaming

FuboTV

Hogs Haven Social Media Information

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005

NFL News twitter feed:

Washington Football Team twitter feed:

More From Hogs Haven

Loading comments...