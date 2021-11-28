 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

NFL 2021 Week 12: Early games open thread

Let’s watch some football!

By Scott Jennings
/ new

Philadelphia Eagles v New York Giants Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The Washington Football Team entered Week 12 with a 4-6 record after defeating the Carolina Panthers. They won't play until tomorrow night. The Dallas Cowboys lost in overtime on Thanksgiving to Washington’s Week 13, the Las Vegas Raiders. The Philadelphia Eagles play the New York Giants at 1pm.

CBS

Tennessee Titans(8-3) vs. New England Patriots(7-4), 1:00 p.m.

DraftKings odds: Patriots -7, O/U 43 1/2

Pittsburgh Steelers(5-4-1) vs. Cincinnati Bengals(6-4), 1:00 p.m.

DraftKings odds: Bengals -3 1/2, O/U 43 1/2

New York Jets(2-8) vs. Houston Texans(2-8), 1:00 p.m.

DraftKings odds: Texans -2 1/2, O/U 45

(via 506sports)

Online Streaming

FuboTV, Paramount+, CBS

FOX

Tampa Bay Buccaneers(7-3) vs. Indianapolis Colts(6-5), 1:00 p.m.

DraftKings odds: Buccaneers -3, O/U 53 1/2

Philadelphia Eagles(5-6) vs. New York Giants(3-7), 1:00 p.m.

DraftKings odds: Eagles -4, O/U 45

Carolina Panthers(5-6) vs. Miami Dolphins(4-7), 1:00 p.m.

DraftKings odds: Panthers 1 1/2, O/U 42

Atlanta Falcons(4-6) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars(2-8), 1:00 p.m.

DraftKings odds: Falcons -2, O/U 45 1/2

(via 506sports)

Online Streaming

FuboTV

