NFL 2021 Week 12: Early games open thread

The Washington Football Team entered Week 12 with a 4-6 record after defeating the Carolina Panthers. They won't play until tomorrow night. The Dallas Cowboys lost in overtime on Thanksgiving to Washington’s Week 13, the Las Vegas Raiders. The Philadelphia Eagles play the New York Giants at 1pm.
CBS
Tennessee Titans(8-3) vs. New England Patriots(7-4), 1:00 p.m.
DraftKings odds: Patriots -7, O/U 43 1/2
Pittsburgh Steelers(5-4-1) vs. Cincinnati Bengals(6-4), 1:00 p.m.
DraftKings odds: Bengals -3 1/2, O/U 43 1/2
New York Jets(2-8) vs. Houston Texans(2-8), 1:00 p.m.
DraftKings odds: Texans -2 1/2, O/U 45
(via 506sports)
Online Streaming
FOX
Tampa Bay Buccaneers(7-3) vs. Indianapolis Colts(6-5), 1:00 p.m.
DraftKings odds: Buccaneers -3, O/U 53 1/2
Philadelphia Eagles(5-6) vs. New York Giants(3-7), 1:00 p.m.
DraftKings odds: Eagles -4, O/U 45
Carolina Panthers(5-6) vs. Miami Dolphins(4-7), 1:00 p.m.
DraftKings odds: Panthers 1 1/2, O/U 42
Atlanta Falcons(4-6) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars(2-8), 1:00 p.m.
DraftKings odds: Falcons -2, O/U 45 1/2
(via 506sports)
Online Streaming
