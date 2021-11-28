All aTwitter: 28 November 2021

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Football Team beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about the WFT, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Curtis Samuel did undergo core muscle surgery in June source confirms. (1st reported by @john_keim).— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 27, 2021
On Curtis Samuel and Logan Thomas' status for Monday... Samuel helped by a recent injection. Also: Had surgery in June. Rivera says "he's been doing everything he's supposed to do." https://t.co/FWmY4xTZ5y— John Keim (@john_keim) November 27, 2021
Curtis Samuel to the podium! On his groin problems: “I didn’t imagine it to go this long. It’s really crazy” pic.twitter.com/WxvBBjCVsD— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 27, 2021
Also, here's @NickiJhabvala asking Curtis if surgery was "ever a consideration" from today's presser with him pic.twitter.com/zAwoj5UG8i— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 27, 2021
Like why the secrecy? A simple “He underwent surgery, he hasn’t progressed as quickly as we would have liked but he continues to rehab with the hopes of returning this season.” Would have sufficed— DW Spencer (@DSuperman25) November 28, 2021
Washington DE Chase Young had ACL surgery on Monday, per sources. Procedure by Dr. James Andrews. Expected to make a full and normal recovery.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 27, 2021
Young suffered the right knee injury in Washington's win over Tampa Bay on Nov. 14.
Injury Report: pic.twitter.com/dOLj27IhZ2— Washington Football PR (@Wash_PR) November 27, 2021
QB Taylor Heinicke sits down with @espn’s @saltersl prior to Washington’s @ESPNNFL Monday Night Football game vs. Seattle. pic.twitter.com/E077crF1ZN— Washington Football PR (@Wash_PR) November 27, 2021
Washington engineered six scoring drives — four touchdowns and two field goals — of 10 plays or more the last two weeks, which was the most in the NFL over that stretch.— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) November 28, 2021
Since the bye week, rookie TE John Bates has hauled in six catches for 48 yards and is now a perfect eight-of-eight when targeted. pic.twitter.com/RK5XG1yU9y— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) November 28, 2021
A member of our family— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) November 27, 2021
Forever pic.twitter.com/aNV3M5vYPH
Just announced: @WashingtonNFL will build a memorial at FedExField in Sean Taylor's honor.— Good Morning Football (@gmfb) November 27, 2021
@DeAngeloHall23 reacts. pic.twitter.com/wtdejNkO3X
After botching Taylor’s retirement jersey ceremony earlier this season, Washington unveils new plan to honor the late safety: https://t.co/jj3Fobc0Ax— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) November 27, 2021
A special thank you to everyone who purchased a Sean Taylor rally towel.— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) November 27, 2021
Proceeds will be donated in full to the Taylor family for future legacy-building projects in Sean’s memory. pic.twitter.com/vhUYQ5iqKF
I just finished a 20 minute phone call with WFT President, @whoisjwright. Thank you for hearing me and soliciting my feedback. Thanks for the updates and all you do. Jason is a sharp guy and have no doubt he can lead us to where we need to be. Hail to the (insert name here)!!!— Disco (@discoque5) November 27, 2021
The team hit my inbox here on Twitter and set it up.— Disco (@discoque5) November 27, 2021
No, I don't get that sense, but I really don't know anything.— Disco (@discoque5) November 27, 2021
I don't know— Disco (@discoque5) November 27, 2021
A Joe Gibbs statue should absolutely go up before any statue. If we’re being real. He was the most prominent figure in the whole franchise. #WashingtonFootball— ᖇIGGO 70 ᑕᕼIᑭ ™ (@karl_diesel) November 28, 2021
Kyle Allen's stretch game: subpar .#WashingtonFootball https://t.co/ppQASTwspO— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) November 27, 2021
DeAndre Carter is trying to spin the ball as well as Adam Humphries can, but its not going that well for him sadly. I do ultimately respect his dedication, this is his third or fourth attempt pic.twitter.com/S7vmI0xtZ0— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 27, 2021
Washington S Kam Curl was fined $4,491 for unnecessary roughness (his face mask penalty) vs. Carolina.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 27, 2021
Players NOT fined:
LB Cole Holcomb (horse collar)
DT Daron Payne (unn. roughness)
S Juston Burris (2 unn. roughness)
CB Stephon Gilmore (tackle on A. Gibson; not penalized)
Bobby McCain breaks down how he picked off two of the best QBs in the NFL this season— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) November 27, 2021
The Player's Club | @Pepsi
#ProBowlVote #WashingtonFootball#ProBowlVote #WashingtonFootball#ProBowlVote #WashingtonFootball— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) November 27, 2021
From @gmfb Weekend earlier on a guy who has found success on and off the field in his new home in WFT LT Charles Leno. And tremendous work by @TheHogfarmers. https://t.co/OQHFk62IHX— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 28, 2021
No QB in the NFL has benefitted more from play action than Taylor Heinicke.— Nathan Coleman (@JHawkChalk_) November 27, 2021
With PA:
9.5 YPA(5th)
75% Comp(2nd)
9 TDs(3rd)
0 Ints(1st)
83.1 PFF Grade(8th)
Without PA:
6.2 YPA(24th)
62%(23rd)
6 TDs(23rd)
9 Ints(32nd)
52.6 PFF Grade(32nd)#washingtonfootball pic.twitter.com/ke8gM1MvtF
Lamar Jackson gets aggressive after a setback (int, fumble, sack). Tom Brady doesn't. @tejfbanalytics @BradCongelio @SethWalder @benbbaldwin pic.twitter.com/9V36WqdhnO— John Meerse (@jmeerse) November 27, 2021
The Baker Mayfield Era is over.https://t.co/5VVQrpqFlL— Game 7 (@game7__) November 27, 2021
Release Candidate: Packers OLB Za'Darius Smith https://t.co/WPdbhKhl6q pic.twitter.com/n7XkXf01xs— Pro Football Rumors (@pfrumors) November 28, 2021
Players expected to play Sunday include Aaron Rodgers, Lamar Jackson, Baker Mayfield, Kareem Hunt, James Robinson, Darius Slay, T.J. Watt, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Bradley Chubb and Dre Greenlaw.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 27, 2021
Players out Sunday include A.J. Brown, Jeremy McNichols, Rashaan Evans, Antonio Brown, Ali Marpet, Jordan Howard, Sterling Shepard, Calvin Ridley, Shaquill Griffin, Eric Ebron, Joe Haden and Michael Carter.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 27, 2021
Rashaad Penny, Travis Homer ruled out for Seahawks. https://t.co/ewuMnpWDbJ— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 27, 2021
Curtis Samuel listed as questionable, WFT expects him to play. https://t.co/iVYgKsMg5d— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 27, 2021
What if I told you it was 7 and 3? https://t.co/xe96Tqh29t— Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) November 28, 2021
17-1 in the last 18 games vs UVA.— Mark Diethorn (@MarkDHokies) November 28, 2021
The Most One-Sided Annual Power 5 Rivalry Game.
Someone please correct me if I am wrong.#Hokies pic.twitter.com/MKZuqKbADP
His heart is full— Virginia Tech Football (@HokiesFB) November 28, 2021
Love you, @jcprice59 pic.twitter.com/HmMoVND3x1
Chaos in the tunnel between Ohio State & Michigan pic.twitter.com/HedljphBq1— Josh Pate (@LateKickJosh) November 27, 2021
Alabama wins the Iron Bowl on penalty kicks!— Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) November 28, 2021
It is virtually impossible to see the Penn State DBs— PFF College Football (@PFF_College) November 27, 2021
pic.twitter.com/XeuPEuzVFr
November 27, 2021
This is great from Giannis. pic.twitter.com/LyLxvKxR03— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 27, 2021
