Ron Rivera Presser: Curtis Samuel and Logan Thomas will be on pitch counts if they play Monday night

Injury report:
Washington game status for Mon. vs Seattle:— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 27, 2021
OUT
RT Sam Cosmi
C Tyler Larsen
DOUBTFUL
TE Ricky Seals-Jones
QUESTIONABLE
WR Curtis Samuel
WR Adam Humphries
Curtis Samuel:
Washington lists WR Curtis Samuel (groin) as questionable but Ron Rivera says he’s hopeful he’ll return Monday. The team will evaluate him again Sunday.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) November 27, 2021
“He’s been trending up. … We feel very comfortable and confident with him.”
If he plays, he’ll be on a strict snap count.
Ron Rivera says that Curtis Samuel will be on a pitch count, and they’re going to see how he feels tomorrow. Logan Thomas will, too, but it won’t be as stringent. They’re going to keep an eye on him, too— Rhiannon Walker (@InstantRHIplay) November 27, 2021
Logan Thomas:
With Logan Thomas back, Ron Rivera wants to ensure the WFT offense stays balanced, i.e. not throw each time Logan’s in. It’ll be a priority to make use of Thomas’ blocking skills too and keep Seattle guessing pic.twitter.com/IPw0LGVcr3— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 27, 2021
Logan Thomas is still on IR so he’s not listed, but it seems likely that he’ll be activated. If he is, he’ll be on a pitch count, but it won’t be as strict of a pitch count as Curtis Samuel’s.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 27, 2021
Randy Jordan
J.D. McKissic:
RBs coach Randy Jordan loves the way JD McKissic is so quickly able to transition from catch to run-after-catch whenever he’s used in the passing game. McKissic will get “5 or 6 yards” before you can even react as a defense, he says pic.twitter.com/ayA2RMSgZX— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 27, 2021
Washington RBs coach Randy Jordan on J.D. McKissic: “To me, he’s one of the best pass-catching running backs.”— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 27, 2021
I’m hereby declaring Monday night as the J.D. McKissic Revenge Game. Don’t @ me.
Curtis Samuel
Groin injury:
Curtis Samuel on this frustrating groin injury. pic.twitter.com/y1DBYTmiDi— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 27, 2021
Curtis Samuel said the journey back to the field has been wild and frustrating. Didn’t expect this injury to require such a long recovery pic.twitter.com/ScEAQp7xIZ— Rhiannon Walker (@InstantRHIplay) November 27, 2021
Curtis Samuel on his injury: "I didn't imagine it to go this long. It's really crazy. It's frustrating. ... When you want to be out there so bad and something like this happens, it brings you down a little bit. I had a lot of people in my corner to help get my spirits up."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 27, 2021
Alternative therapies:
Curtis Samuel didn't provide specifics but said he tried some different things with his rehab to take a different approach to help him get back on the field.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 27, 2021
Return to the field:
Curtis Samuel says he just want to be dynamic when he’s out there on the field. He won’t put himself out there if he can’t play close to or better than he was before— Rhiannon Walker (@InstantRHIplay) November 27, 2021
Curtis Samuel said he believes he has his full explosiveness back, but time will tell, because the cuts/movements in practice can’t fully replicate a game.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 27, 2021
Terry McLaurin:
Curtis Samuel: It “makes me happy” to see Terry McLaurin “doin people dirty” every week on the field. The two are neighbors in the locker room and Curtis has enjoyed keeping up with his buddy’s exploits— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 27, 2021
Surgery:
On Curtis Samuel and Logan Thomas' status for Monday... Samuel helped by a recent injection. Also: Had surgery in June. Rivera says "he's been doing everything he's supposed to do." https://t.co/FWmY4xTZ5y— John Keim (@john_keim) November 27, 2021
Washington WR Curtis Samuel underwent core muscle surgery by Dr. William Meyers in June. He returned for a visit the week of the Bucs game, then again last week, when he received a steroid and anti-inflammatory injection, a source confirmed (1st by @john_keim).— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 27, 2021
