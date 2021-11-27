Pro Bowl voting is open all week

If you want to vote for the pro bowl, there’s still time to do so.

Click here to open the voting link at NFL.com

When I voted, I got a message saying that I had to sign in or create an account to vote, so I guess that’s standard. I’ve had an account for a long time, so I just logged in, but if you don’t like joining websites, be aware that this seems to be a requirement.

The two Washington players who have been reportedly doing well in voting are DT Jonathan Allen and WR/Return specialist DeAndre Carter.

Of course, you may want to cast a vote for Terry McLaurin, J.D. McKissic, Daron Payne, Kamren Curl, Landon Collins, or a couple of our offensive linemen.

While Tress Way isn’t having the best year of his career, maybe we can send him based on his career excellence. You may even want to vote for Joey Slye (or Dustin Hopkins).

The point it, this is your opportunity to send some Washington Football Teamers to the Pro Bowl.