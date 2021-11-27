All aTwitter: 27 November 2021

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Football Team beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about the WFT, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Saturday will mark 14 years since Sean Taylor was shot and killed protecting his family from armed robbers.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 26, 2021
He was only 24 years old. One of the most electric players in the NFL taken far too young.
RIP 21.pic.twitter.com/DTxkPWl9zh
From our family to yours, we hope you had a Happy Thanksgiving❤️— Washington Football Community Relations (@WasNFLCommunity) November 26, 2021
We're thankful for the @WashingtonNFL Alumni & partners who helped us deliver 90k lbs of food & 30k lbs of Turkey to 2,500 PG County families at our 19th Annual Harvest Feast presented by @Ryanhomes1948.
️⬇️: pic.twitter.com/iqULIqvROY
There's not a DT in the @NFL playing better than @wft @jonallen93_ period!#ProBowlVote Jonathan Allen #ProBowlVote Jonathan Allen#ProBowlVote Jonathan Allen #ProBowlVote Jonathan Allen https://t.co/20rGd1IAFp— TheIronman (@LFletcher59) November 26, 2021
The NFL is all about who's playing the best ball in December.— Disco (@discoque5) November 26, 2021
Things that were actually written about Terry McLaurin ahead of the 2019 draft and now just seem laughable: pic.twitter.com/pRgQpBT80B— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 27, 2021
With Jon Allen, talking improved D, his own play, the Pro Bowl and more. And with @BradyHenderson talking Seattle. Russell Wilson —will he be available?-and much more. Enjoy. https://t.co/K0q9W4vYDL— John Keim (@john_keim) November 27, 2021
Tress Way on Heinicke: "I feel like this is what I look like when I play neighborhood pickup football, like playing against 6- and 7-year-olds. I look like a dog against the elementary school kids, man. I’m not gonna lie, I can make it rain out there." https://t.co/8QdLglB5jj— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 26, 2021
Bobby Wagner was asked by Seattle media today what he remembers most about the first time he played at FedEx Field, in the 2012 WC game:— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 27, 2021
Wagner: "The field was trash, for sure."
I don’t see WR Curtis Samuel out here. TE Ricky Seals-Jones is working off to the side along with DE Montez Sweat.— John Keim (@john_keim) November 26, 2021
Logan Thomas (IR; hamstring) and Curtis Samuel (groin) are both out here during the media-viewing portion.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 26, 2021
Ricky Seals-Jones (hip) and Montez Sweat (IR; jaw) are in the back working with trainers.
No Sam Cosmi (hip) or Tyler Larsen (knee). pic.twitter.com/5EsbwEtMof
Seahawks-WFT Friday injury report (final one tomorrow).— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 27, 2021
Logan Thomas on IR so not listed. pic.twitter.com/mGF05lUTWY
Even Terry McLaurin’s routes on air are fun to watch. pic.twitter.com/Rx2eg0znTn— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 26, 2021
Curtis Samuel: pic.twitter.com/LJVAMvipxR— John Keim (@john_keim) November 26, 2021
TE Logan Thomas has been moving well all week at practice and would be an added and welcomed target for Taylor Heinicke in the #WashingtonFootball offense. Could that happen in time for Mondays game against Seattle? It sure looks like it is heading in that direction. pic.twitter.com/BX6IzR1hC5— Lake Lewis Jr (@LakeLewis) November 26, 2021
Logan Thomas: pic.twitter.com/tA8QdygpAI— John Keim (@john_keim) November 26, 2021
Here’s the left side of the line busting out to the right and MOVIN pic.twitter.com/alqfOgsGyG— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 26, 2021
Jaret Patterson getting ready for his MNF debut pic.twitter.com/KQhHbqvEJ2— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 26, 2021
Great chat Tuesday on our @mbvansusa phone line with #WashingtonFootball @RiverboatRonHC on going back to Carolina, his QB Taylor Heinicke and facing the #Seahawks in Week 12:#NFL#MBVans pic.twitter.com/5uJ3spBXfg— Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) November 24, 2021
Washington head coach Ron Rivera joined the latest Rich Eisen Show and said the new team name is coming “very shortly.” https://t.co/G0K7IpxN24— Washington Wire (@Washington_Wire) November 26, 2021
Russell Wilson wants the Seattle offense to forget about the past, focus on one game at a time moving forward. https://t.co/4XoaSDelMX— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 27, 2021
Terry McLaurin and Justin Jefferson have fire WR/CB matchups pic.twitter.com/N2KTt7JIAI— PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) November 26, 2021
Seven things the Washington Football Team can do to boost its playoff hopes.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 26, 2021
Here's one: feed Terry McLaurin. That's a "duh" but consider the record when they do.
McLaurin 5+ catches = 4-1
McLaurin <5 = 0-6
More on WFT's play, strategy and mindset:https://t.co/zuFNYeiQd8
Happy Friday— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) November 26, 2021
Antonio Gibson says late in the game he can tell when D’s start getting tired: hands on hips; start arguing with one another pic.twitter.com/mdJyF0UjEK— John Keim (@john_keim) November 26, 2021
McLaurin says “I like talking about the offensive line” … eyes lit up when @NickiJhabvala asked about how they’re playing— John Keim (@john_keim) November 26, 2021
"He's one of the few blue-collar wide receivers in our league. There's no job he won't try to do."— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) November 26, 2021
How Terry's relentless work ethic and fearless attitude continue to earn him respect from his peers, via @MikeSilver
Terry McLaurin was at a Wizards game recently and took lots of pictures with fans there as he continues to become a star in DC and not just with the WFT. He doesn’t take that stature for granted. “I’m excited to be a part of this city and continue to grow” pic.twitter.com/9tuX8n5uzT— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 26, 2021
Got Charles Leno to discuss how he’s become so involved with the community and WFT fans despite it being his first year with the team. He had a simple explanation: “Do it.” It matters to him because he knows where he came from growing up pic.twitter.com/chqwZqbUI0— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 26, 2021
The Giants are declining to make an "offensive coordinator" available to the media this week, despite NFL rules requiring one to speak -- thus continuing the charade of who will call plays for them on Sunday.— Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) November 26, 2021
By now, the Eagles must be really confused. pic.twitter.com/9f578zp9Y7
Report: Cowboys consider sitting Ezekiel Elliott to rest his injured knee. https://t.co/dcZJ6905Wa— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 27, 2021
Latest On Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott https://t.co/NA7WFfVKNe pic.twitter.com/W2ipz2rl2y— Pro Football Rumors (@pfrumors) November 26, 2021
Report: Darren Waller avoided major injury. https://t.co/0wdTtis50i— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 26, 2021
Most IT band injuries are overuse injuries, and it’s a common problem for runners. I haven’t found any great comps in the NFL yet, but if mild it should heal within around 3 weeks. A moderate IT band strain would be more like 5-6 weeks.— Inside Injuries (@InsideInjuries) November 26, 2021
Sources: #Bills Pro Bowl CB Tre’Davious White suffered a torn ACL last night and is out for the season, the MRI confirmed. A crushing blow for Buffalo’s defense.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 26, 2021
Who's in? Who's out? Complete injury report for all of Week 12's games on Sundayhttps://t.co/aw5N2MFHGO pic.twitter.com/wVvA3rgzWC— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) November 27, 2021
Packers Signed LB Nate Orchard To PS, Cut RB Kerrith Whyte https://t.co/BEKJ4QQc8V #Packers pic.twitter.com/Izwmpx23X6— NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) November 26, 2021
The Thanksgiving Day game between the Cowboys and Raiders had over 38 million viewers, making it the most-watched NFL regular-season game in more than 30 years.— Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) November 26, 2021
The NFL is a massive business.
The NFC East could get interesting if the Eagles and Washington win this weekend. https://t.co/fXb5bNku1t— Washington Wire (@Washington_Wire) November 27, 2021
One year ago, today: Antonio Gibson totaled 136 yards and 3 TDs in Washington’s blowout Thanksgiving victory over Dallas pic.twitter.com/CX45nr02Sf— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) November 26, 2021
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott at first viewed therapy as a punishment but now sees it as a boon. “I didn’t realize what it was doing for me then,” said Prescott, who credited his talks with a psychologist for helping his rookie success. https://t.co/KlpgZG3ZAR— NYT Sports (@NYTSports) November 26, 2021
Vikings place Everson Griffen on non-football illness list. https://t.co/BiM7e6ZL8a— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 26, 2021
From NFL Now: #Saints WR Deonte Harris was informed of a 3-game suspension, which he is appealing. pic.twitter.com/ELXKJr79LB— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 26, 2021
Still trying to process that the Lions have given up 16, 13 and 16 points in the last three games and have zero wins to show for it.— Jeremy Reisman (@DetroitOnLion) November 26, 2021
Pre-game, Panthers interim coach Andrew Brunette called Alex Ovechkin "the second greatest goal scorer of all-time" behind Wayne Gretzky.— Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) November 26, 2021
May we interest you in yet another Ovi goal? pic.twitter.com/erAA2Q03PB— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 26, 2021
Alex Ovechkin scores his 28th career Hat Trick, tying Marcel Dionne & Bobby Hull for 6th most in NHL history#ALLCAPS— Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) November 27, 2021
Ovechkin now has 748 career goals, which is 18 short of Jagr for third place all-time. #Caps— Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) November 27, 2021
Been some sorta day for Ovechkin, who got a cut on his lip after being struck with a puck. Now he's got three goals, giving the 36-year-old 18 goals and 18 assists in 21 games. #Caps— Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) November 27, 2021
A musical theatre giant has passed away. There will never be another. Rest In Peace King https://t.co/ozwbbo9GUp— David Alan Grier (@davidalangrier) November 26, 2021
He left us with so many words, but none enough for this post. Goodbye, old pal. Thank you, Stephen Sondheim, for so much brilliance in the theatre and sharing your music with us all. pic.twitter.com/Qe55GcDQeS— The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) November 27, 2021
Just a few months ago the legend Stephen Sondheim joined us in person for an unforgettable conversation. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/qyhdjz9TX6— The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) November 26, 2021
I asked @Giannis_An34 if Oreos and milk are on the Thanksgiving menu. His response was 2 minutes long.— Stephen Watson (@WISN_Watson) November 25, 2021
"From now on, that's an every night snack for me." https://t.co/ecySUFxxUm pic.twitter.com/qU2t0kTH9m
There is no unskilled labor… https://t.co/SIoiWhf8yM— Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) November 27, 2021
