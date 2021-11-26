All aTwitter: 26 November 2021 - The Black (& Silver) Friday edition

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Football Team beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about the WFT, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

The Cowboys lose. Updated NFC East standings:



Cowboys 7-4

Eagles 5-6

Washington 4-6*

Giants 3-7



* 5 division games remaining — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 26, 2021

After starting the year 6-1, the #Cowboys have lost 3 of 4.#WashingtonFootball pic.twitter.com/fBzwaD1k6z — George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) November 26, 2021

Since beating the Vikings on Halloween with Cooper Rush at quarterback, the Cowboys are 1-3. Yikes. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 26, 2021

Raiders start this game off with a



pic.twitter.com/SWpvtUMPoB — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) November 25, 2021

Most 50-yard touchdowns in NFL history:



38 - Jerry Rice

35 - DeSean Jackson — Football Perspective (@fbgchase) November 26, 2021

These Thanksgiving games give everyone a big stage, and it's very clear that the refs fully recognize that.



This is their time. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) November 26, 2021

I coulda overcome the bad refereeing or the bad #Cowboys tackling but not both. https://t.co/qhO7q7RNUS — Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier) November 26, 2021

Final tally: Cowboys and Raiders combined for 28 penalties for 276 yards. Raiders win in OT after three penalties in succession before the game-winning field goal. — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) November 26, 2021

Ed Hochuli is totally jealous of the amount of national TV screentime his son is getting — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) November 26, 2021

Anthony Brown's fourth DPI penalty of the game pic.twitter.com/ZnjmKUQwja — PFF (@PFF) November 26, 2021

False Start on Center???



Terrible.



When an official blows a call that badly … he should have to sit out next week.



The center was using legal silent snap mechanics. pic.twitter.com/u3mDbzwZ91 — Paul Alexander (@CoachPaulAlex) November 26, 2021

The Raiders will go into their game with @WashingtonNFL coming off a win but Darren Waller's health is a huge story. They'll be a way easier team to game plan for if he's out. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 26, 2021

It's time again for my most cherished #Thanksgiving tradition: Revisiting the time millions of kids had to witness Barney the Dinosaur collapse to the ground and get stabbed to death by cops during the 1997 Macys Parade. pic.twitter.com/doSv6xWMBW — Rob Sheridan (@rob_sheridan) November 25, 2021

1978 — WKRP in Cincinnati:



The "turkey drop" episode.



Forty live turkeys were dropped from a helicopter onto an unsuspecting Cincinnati shopping mall.



“As God is my witness, I thought turkeys could fly.”



Happy Thanksgiving, all…pic.twitter.com/cNswSKVQ5w — Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) November 25, 2021

