All aTwitter: 26 November 2021 - The Black (& Silver) Friday edition

Happy Thanksgiving!!pic.twitter.com/UgmFd702ll— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 25, 2021
A Dallas loss makes the day complete!!#WashingtonFootball #HappyThanksgiving2021 pic.twitter.com/cBAum2Mmql— Reginald T. Skinner (@regskinner) November 26, 2021
The Cowboys lose. Updated NFC East standings:— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 26, 2021
Cowboys 7-4
Eagles 5-6
Washington 4-6*
Giants 3-7
* 5 division games remaining
After starting the year 6-1, the #Cowboys have lost 3 of 4.#WashingtonFootball pic.twitter.com/fBzwaD1k6z— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) November 26, 2021
Since beating the Vikings on Halloween with Cooper Rush at quarterback, the Cowboys are 1-3. Yikes.— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 26, 2021
Raiders start this game off with a— Pro Football Network (@PFN365) November 25, 2021
pic.twitter.com/SWpvtUMPoB
Most 50-yard touchdowns in NFL history:— Football Perspective (@fbgchase) November 26, 2021
38 - Jerry Rice
35 - DeSean Jackson
November 26, 2021
The whole Carr family was hyped after the win #LVvsDAL | @DCarr8 | @derekcarrqb pic.twitter.com/Ft6GoVDigW— NFL Total Access (@NFLTotalAccess) November 26, 2021
These Thanksgiving games give everyone a big stage, and it's very clear that the refs fully recognize that.— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) November 26, 2021
This is their time.
I coulda overcome the bad refereeing or the bad #Cowboys tackling but not both. https://t.co/qhO7q7RNUS— Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier) November 26, 2021
Final tally: Cowboys and Raiders combined for 28 penalties for 276 yards. Raiders win in OT after three penalties in succession before the game-winning field goal.— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) November 26, 2021
Ed Hochuli is totally jealous of the amount of national TV screentime his son is getting— Rich Eisen (@richeisen) November 26, 2021
Anthony Brown's fourth DPI penalty of the game pic.twitter.com/ZnjmKUQwja— PFF (@PFF) November 26, 2021
False Start on Center???— Paul Alexander (@CoachPaulAlex) November 26, 2021
Terrible.
When an official blows a call that badly … he should have to sit out next week.
The center was using legal silent snap mechanics. pic.twitter.com/u3mDbzwZ91
November 26, 2021
Cowboys lose. America Wins. pic.twitter.com/5sSKhO6cwr— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) November 26, 2021
The Raiders will go into their game with @WashingtonNFL coming off a win but Darren Waller's health is a huge story. They'll be a way easier team to game plan for if he's out.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 26, 2021
Happy Thanksgiving. #WashingtonFootball #WFT pic.twitter.com/taM5phm4Mb— Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) November 25, 2021
It's time again for my most cherished #Thanksgiving tradition: Revisiting the time millions of kids had to witness Barney the Dinosaur collapse to the ground and get stabbed to death by cops during the 1997 Macys Parade. pic.twitter.com/doSv6xWMBW— Rob Sheridan (@rob_sheridan) November 25, 2021
1978 — WKRP in Cincinnati:— Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) November 25, 2021
The "turkey drop" episode.
Forty live turkeys were dropped from a helicopter onto an unsuspecting Cincinnati shopping mall.
“As God is my witness, I thought turkeys could fly.”
Happy Thanksgiving, all…pic.twitter.com/cNswSKVQ5w
