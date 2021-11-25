NFL Week 12: Thanksgiving Day Football Buffalo Bills vs New Orleans Saints

Happy Thanksgiving! It's time for the traditional Turkey Day football games. The Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys always host games on this day, and a third game at night was added in 2006. That game will be the Buffalo Bills visiting the New Orleans Saints.
Both the Bills and the Saints are coming off of double digit losses from Week 11. New Orleans lost the the Eagles, and the Bills were taken apart by the Colts. Buffalo has been the better team this year, but the cracks are starting to show(lost to the Jaguars 3 weeks ago and only scored 6 points).
Injury Report
Matchup: Buffalo Bills(6-4) @ New Orleans Saints (5-5)
Date/Time: Thursday, Nov. 25 | 8:20 p.m. ET
Location: Caesars Superdome | New Orleans, LA
TELEVISION: NBC
Mike Tirico (play-by-play)
Drew Brees (analyst)
RADIO:
Sirius XM NFL
Buffalo: Sirius 82, XM/SXM 226, Internet 803
New Orleans: Sirius 85, XM/SXM 227, Internet 822
National: Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88
Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, fuboTV Peacock, NBC Sports
Odds: Bills -6 1/2, O/U 44 1/2
Prediction: Bills 24 - Saints 17
