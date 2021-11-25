NFL Week 12: Thanksgiving Day Football Las Vegas Raiders vs Dallas Cowboys

Happy Thanksgiving! It's time for the traditional Turkey Day football games. The Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys always host games on this day, and a third game at night was added in 2006. That game will be the Buffalo Bills visiting the New Orleans Saints.

The second game in the Thanksgiving Day lineup is the Las Vegas Raiders visiting the Dallas Cowboys. This is the game most Washington fans will be interested in today. Washington plays the Raiders in Las Vegas next week, and have two division games left against Dallas. The best outcome here is a Raiders win, but they have not been playing good football lately. Dallas also played a pretty bad game last week without Amari Cooper and Ceedee Lamb.

Friendly reminder that Washington blew Dallas out last year on Thanksgiving Day, 41-16

Injury Report

Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders(5-5) @ Dallas Cowboys (7-3)

Date/Time: Thursday, Nov. 25 | 4:30 p.m. ET

Location: AT&T Stadium | Arlington, TX

TELEVISION: CBS

Jim Nantz (play-by-play)

Tony Romo (analyst)

Tracy Wolfson (sideline)

RADIO:

Sirius XM NFL

Las Vegas: Sirius 82, XM/SXM 226, Internet 816

Dallas: Sirius 83, XM/SXM 225, Internet 808

National: Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88

Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, fuboTV, Paramount+, CBS

Odds: Cowboys -7 1/2, O/U 50 1/2

Prediction: Raiders 27 - Cowboys 26

SB Nation Blogs: Silver and Black Pride | Blogging the Boys

