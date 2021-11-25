NFL Week 12: Thanksgiving Day Football Chicago Bears vs Detroit Lions

Happy Thanksgiving! It's time for the traditional Turkey Day football games. The Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys always host games on this day, and a third game at night was added in 2006. That game will be the Buffalo Bills visiting the New Orleans Saints.

The Lions and Bears kick off the Thanksgiving Day schedule. This division match isn't getting anyone excited, but it could be the last one coached by Chicago Head Coach Matt Nagy if reports are true. The team's have a combined 3 wins between them and they all belong to the Bears. Detroit getting their first win of the season on Thanksgiving would be...something.

Injury Report

Matchup: Chicago Bears (3-7) @ Detroit Lions (0-9-1)

Date/Time: Thursday, Nov. 25 | 12:30 p.m. ET

Location: Ford Field | Detroit, MI

TELEVISION: FOX

Joe Buck (play-by-play)

Troy Aikman (analyst)

Erin Andrews (sideline)

Kristina Pink (sideline)

RADIO:

Sirius XM NFL

Chicago: Sirius 83, XM/SXM 225, Internet 810

Detroit: Sirius 82, XM/SXM 226, Internet 805

National: Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88

Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, fuboTV

Odds: Bears -2 1/2, O/U 41 1/2

Prediction: Lions 24 - Bears 20

