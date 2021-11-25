All aTwitter: 25 November 2021 - Happy Thanksgiving!!

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Football Team beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about the WFT, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

This is some real BS that I'm not on this list. https://t.co/Y5Zovr5lgD — TheIronman (@LFletcher59) November 24, 2021

Wait, London Fletcher isn’t on the first-year HOF ballot with this resume?



▪️16 NFL seasons without missing a single game.



▫️2,039 tackles (second-most since tracking began in ‘87)



▪️109 TFL’s



▫️39.0 sacks



▪️23 INT, 19 FF



SB



Do better, NFL. — Ryan Fowler (@FowlerRyan1) November 25, 2021

Turkey: yes or no?



Our guys had lots of thoughts on the and Thanksgiving foods pic.twitter.com/DZ470lFfcP — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) November 24, 2021

This week we packaged 2,500 Thanksgiving meals for Prince George’s County families. Thank you to our 200+ volunteers, including @WashingtonNFL alumni, staff & community partners who made this event happen.



Our 19th Annual Harvest Feast presented by Ryan Homes was a success! pic.twitter.com/rerXLZ7zZK — Washington Football Community Relations (@WasNFLCommunity) November 24, 2021

Not seeing Sam Cosmi (hip) or Tyler Larsen (sprained MCL) at the top of the open portion of practice.



Tight ends Logan Thomas and Ricky Seals-Jones are out here along with Curtis Samuel. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 24, 2021

Some early Pro Bowl fan voting: Jon Allen is third among all DTs (behind Aaron Donald, Jeffery Simmons); Cam Cheeseman fourth among LS's and DeAndre Carter first among return specialists... — John Keim (@john_keim) November 24, 2021

Nice day for work — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) November 24, 2021

Washington Football Team DT Jonathan Allen deserves all of the spotlight he is about to receive on #MNF this week from me. The young man is a legit BEAST!!!! Some of the best tape I have seen this season. pic.twitter.com/5Qj9eteeXr — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) November 24, 2021

.@DCarter_2 currently leads all return specialists in the #ProBowlVote



Let's keep it that way! — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) November 24, 2021

2020 Washington Football Team Vs. Cowboys Thanksgiving game.



One of the best Thanksgiving games in franchise history.



Smacked them 41-16. #WashingtonFootball pic.twitter.com/iz4sHSwN4k — Chris Bryant (@HogfarmerChris) November 25, 2021

Which defense is bringing the most pressure? Here is a look at total defensive snaps vs. total QB hits. BAL/TB bringing the pain.



I swear I am gonna find a metric that Detroit leads in because this is just a whole new mood of "hello darkness my old friend" for that franchise. pic.twitter.com/PUFGBwJXC5 — Brad Congelio, Ph.D. ‍ (@BradCongelio) November 24, 2021

Jon Allen said the team really was having good practices earlier in the year they just weren’t translating to the field on Sunday’s. He said now guys are more comfortable playing with each other and are communicating better. #WashingtonFootball #NFL @SportsJourney — Lake Lewis Jr (@LakeLewis) November 24, 2021

Matt Ioannidis, when asked what numbers he looks at to determine if he's playing well: "Wins and losses...." — John Keim (@john_keim) November 24, 2021

Logan Thomas returns to practice today. The team has 21 days to move him to the active roster. pic.twitter.com/yGJmyZXxEQ — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) November 24, 2021

Wide receiver @Silkysims17 finished with two receptions for 19 yards and one touchdown.



Sims’ touchdown reception was the second of his career and the first since Week 6 of the 2020 season against the New York Giants pic.twitter.com/dY8TqiFtr9 — All-Pro Reels (@allproreels) November 24, 2021

Taylor Heinicke's 4th down scramble was great pic.twitter.com/xduiKEHTwh — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsHH) November 24, 2021

.@PFF's highest-graded OT in Week 11:



Cornelius Lucas pic.twitter.com/HlJU5PmTUe — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) November 24, 2021

I would re-sign him. I also think they'll do the same. — John Keim (@john_keim) November 24, 2021

The “Big Additions” this offseason:

- Ryan Fitzpatrick

- Curtis Samuel

- William Jackson III



The Best Additions this offseason:

- Charles Leno

- Ereck Flowers

- DeAndre Carter — Jay (@RedskinsCult) November 25, 2021

Rivera says of Danny Johnson: "He's made a play every week."



yes he has. — John Keim (@john_keim) November 24, 2021

Ron Rivera joined The Junkies on Tuesday for his weekly appearance. https://t.co/nCpkVKlJdm — Washington Wire (@Washington_Wire) November 24, 2021

I just had a panthers fan at my gym tell me Terry would be a WR3 on any other team — WFT⚡️ (@RedskinsSZN_) November 24, 2021

Among all starting WRs from 2020-21, there are only 2 guys who have top-10 rates in all of these categories, per Sport Radar: pic.twitter.com/LCpR4lZqAW — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 24, 2021

"[Sean Taylor] hit me one time in the 10th grade... I went under the bleachers" — WASHINGTON FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) November 24, 2021

Definitely worth calling out. Team has a lot of problems but if you think this dude is milking the injury (or that it was his fault) you’re insane. — michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) November 24, 2021

Still time to win tickets to the Monday night game. Read below! https://t.co/ZOfo7ctdE2 — Charles Leno Jr (@charleslenojr72) November 23, 2021

And then there's this comment posted on Hogs Haven yesterday:https://t.co/VbAfP58dZ5 pic.twitter.com/CPjtUZm92e — Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) November 25, 2021

Source: George McCaskey addressed the Bears players and coaches today and told them there was no truth to the report that Matt Nagy will be fired after the game Thursday. — Dan Pompei (@danpompei) November 24, 2021

Everson Griffen Posts Text Messages With Agent “People Are Trying To Kill Me” And Wild Video https://t.co/WSfqYP9CIT — Pro Sports Extra (@ProSportsExtra) November 24, 2021

Thanks to that Alanis Morissette song, I never know when it's proper to use the term "ironic." How about this? Aaron Rodgers called out THE WRONG REPORTER on Wednesday for spreading "disinformation" about his toe injury. https://t.co/8mYHU5624Q pic.twitter.com/morLT3ClNv — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 25, 2021

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch has obtained the 4-page agreement detailing the settlement terms of the Rams Relocation Lawsuit.



Pursuant to the deal, 35% of the $790M ($276.5M) goes to the lawyers that represented St. Louis.



(via @Ben_Fred & @joelcurrier)https://t.co/4XVEOvPzqb pic.twitter.com/iEQk2dNvif — Dan Lust (@SportsLawLust) November 24, 2021

PRINT IT



FRAME IT



HANG IT IN THE LOUVRE pic.twitter.com/oTRD8zVOXS — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) November 25, 2021

I think this is a bad call because Ant was in the air before the defender was set. Block. — Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) November 25, 2021

Just an airport, standing in front of its passengers, asking them to arrive 2 hours early. — Reagan Airport (@Reagan_Airport) November 23, 2021

Check this out! A massive amount of #ThanksgivingEve arriving passengers into @Dulles_Airport is causing a bumper to bumper #vatraffic delay from Rt 28 all the way to the terminal! @nbcwashington @AdamTuss #Thanksgiving pic.twitter.com/TCzV7gl7gh — ʙʀᴀᴅ ꜰʀᴇɪᴛᴀꜱ (@Chopper4Brad) November 24, 2021

