Ron Rivera Presser: Curtis Samuel and Logan Thomas looked pretty good in practice

LIVE: Coach Rivera speaks with the media after practice https://t.co/FNacqISJcF— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) November 24, 2021
Curtis Samuel/Logan Thomas:
Ron Rivera said Logan Thomas and Curtis Samuel looked "pretty good" and practiced "pretty well." If they were to have an injury report (not required today), they would have been limited.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) November 24, 2021
No injury report yet, since a MNF game, but Ron Rivera said of Logan Thomas/Curtis Samuel: "They both looked pretty good." Said if they listed them, would be limited but: Both took snaps in group work, tho on a pitch count.— John Keim (@john_keim) November 24, 2021
Sammis Reyes:
Ron Rivera saw Sammis Reyes get open a few times on Sunday and told us while chuckling that he would've loved to see what might've happened if Sammis got the ball pic.twitter.com/iGvmbLNSyw— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 24, 2021
Charles Leno:
Rivera on Charles Leno: "progressed very well... works at it...he and Ereck [Flowers] have a real good rapport. .. He was very physical last week; [his game] was pretty solid, very solid. He's been consistently like that all year. "— John Keim (@john_keim) November 24, 2021
Me: was a solid pickup. Quiet is good for a LT
Danny Johnson:
Ron Rivera on Danny Johnson: "He's made a play every week." Rivera appreciates how Johnson seems to have such a firm grasp on route concepts and reading certain things in the secondary— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 24, 2021
QB of the future:
Ron Rivera said the team isn't making any decisions on the QB position until after the season is over. Said they still have a long way to go, but they'll review everything, the draft, who's out there, what they have on the team once the games are done— Rhiannon Walker (@InstantRHIplay) November 24, 2021
Taylor Heinicke
LIVE: Taylor Heinicke speaks with the media after practice https://t.co/Q54Zss1hBB— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) November 24, 2021
Russell Wilson:
Taylor Heinicke on Russell Wilson: pic.twitter.com/aK5v5nSWiY— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 24, 2021
Taylor Heinicke gives credit to Russell Wilson for opening the NFL door to shorter, more mobile QBs. Heinicke doesn’t think about his own stature too much. “I just try to do the best with what I got.” I’d say he’s doing just fine lately pic.twitter.com/sG1XcowERv— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 24, 2021
Taylor Heinicke asked what’s next on his list of childhood dreams - “Beat Russell Wilson.”— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 24, 2021
Long-term future:
Taylor Heinicke says he doesn’t think about long-term future. I believe him. Players with his route to starting in the NFL rarely take a single game for granted— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 24, 2021
Taylor Heinicke says he doesn't think about the long term, as far as potentially being the WFT's answer at QB beyond this season. Says he tries to keep it day to day and be himself out there.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 24, 2021
Monday Night Football:
QB Taylor Heinicke on playing his first Monday night game in front of a national audience. #WashingtonFootball #NFL @SportsJourney pic.twitter.com/oTX1sjiP8k— Lake Lewis Jr (@LakeLewis) November 24, 2021
Jonathan Allen
LIVE: Jon Allen speaks with the media after practice https://t.co/HGyLuEuPWJ— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) November 24, 2021
Winning habits:
Jonathan Allen believes Washington has had "winning habits" all year at practice but they just weren't translating over to the field. If he says it, I believe it. To him, it's been key that the team hasn't "switched up" its approach and now they're finally seeing results— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 24, 2021
Communicating better:
Jon Allen said the team really was having good practices earlier in the year they just weren’t translating to the field on Sunday’s. He said now guys are more comfortable playing with each other and are communicating better. #WashingtonFootball #NFL @SportsJourney— Lake Lewis Jr (@LakeLewis) November 24, 2021
Defensive improvements:
Jon Allen talks about the improvement in the defense. #NFL @SportsJourney pic.twitter.com/02Kvowt8kz— Lake Lewis Jr (@LakeLewis) November 24, 2021
Matt Ioannidis
Wins and losses:
Matt Ioannidis, when asked what numbers he looks at to determine if he's playing well: "Wins and losses...."— John Keim (@john_keim) November 24, 2021
Pass rush:
DL Matt Ioannidis on what constitutes a strong pass rush. #WashingtonFootball #NFL @SportsJourney pic.twitter.com/2CCPqOEOpD— Lake Lewis Jr (@LakeLewis) November 24, 2021
Jonathan Allen:
Matt Ioannidis on what separates Jon Allen from other DTs: pic.twitter.com/rXevmgRsYB— John Keim (@john_keim) November 24, 2021
Loading comments...