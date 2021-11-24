Washington Injury Updates: Logan Thomas returns to practice, OL injuries continue to test the team's depth

The Washington Football Team’s injury list was amazing for a few weeks, and it was consistently smaller than their opponent’s. That changed after the Week 4 game against the Atlanta Falcons. Multiple players were injured during that game, some went to injured reserve, and some have already returned. TE Logan Thomas injured his hamstring against the Falcons and has been on IR ever since. He tested his hamstring last Monday, but was sore afterwards and the team gave him another week. Thomas has now officially started his 21-day window to return to practice. If the team doesn’t activate him during that time his season will be over.

Thomas was a big part of Washington’s offense last season, his first with the team. He showed his potential as a tight end, after entering the NFL as a QB from Virginia Tech. Thomas had 670 yards and 6 TDs last year, making some huge plays during the team’s late season run to the playoffs. He had 117 yards and 2 TDs over his first 3 games, and was expecting a big workload in this offense.

Thomas’ replacement(Ricky Seals-Jones) was making some plays in relief, but also suffered an injury that has kept him sidelined. He injured his hip vs the Buccaneers and was inactive on Sunday vs the Panthers. Rookie John Bates filled in, and turned some heads with his catching ability, and even more so with his blocks. Both players can be pieces in the offense, but the return of Logan Thomas will be welcomed by Taylor Heinicke and Scott Turner.

Logan Thomas returns to practice today. The team has 21 days to move him to the active roster. pic.twitter.com/yGJmyZXxEQ — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) November 24, 2021

Washington’s offensive line continues to be in flux due to injuries. Brandon Scherff missed 4 games due to an MCL sprain. He was injured again on Sunday, and we’re waiting to hear if it’s anything that will cause him to miss time. Starting center Chase Roullier is already on IR with a season-ending broken fibula. His replacement(Tyler Larsen) reportedly suffered an MCL sprain on Sunday. He was replaced by Wes Schweitzer who has been a reliable backup guard, but hasn’t played center since he was with the Atlanta Falcons. Ron Rivera called him a starter on the radio this week, and he is expected to stay at center for now. Rookie RT Sam Cosmi missed 4 games with an ankle injury, and then suffered a hip injury on Sunday during his return to the starting lineup.

That’s a lot of change to the line and question marks due to injury going forward. Washington has already Keith Ismael from the practice squad to serve as a backup. They have been protecting OL every week, and adding more to the practice squad as the injuries continue to pile up(currently 7 on the PS). Here are this week’s moves at OL:

Washington replaced those guys by signing two to the practice squad:

G Deion “Shaq” Calhoun

C Tyler Gauthier



Both are 2019 UDFAs. Calhoun is from Mississippi State, where he played with DE Montez Sweat. Gauthier attended Miami, and he’s bounced around the AFC East. https://t.co/nnL04R3aAx — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) November 24, 2021