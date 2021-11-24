All aTwitter: 24 November 2021

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Football Team beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about the WFT, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington is now a 1-point favorite against Seattle on "Monday Night Football." Seahawks opened as the favorites.— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) November 24, 2021
Updated sked now that the Saturday games have been announced for this weekend. …plan accordingly. https://t.co/Srf8OW3k5Z— John Keim (@john_keim) November 23, 2021
Washington protected four practice-squad players this week:— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 24, 2021
QB Kyle Shurmur
G Nolan Laufenberg
C Jon Toth
T David Steinmetz
(*RT Sam Cosmi suffered a hip injury Sunday in Carolina and, according to a source, C Tyler Larsen is believed to have suffered an MCL sprain.)
Washington has released the following players from the practice squad:— Washington Football PR (@Wash_PR) November 23, 2021
LB Anthony Hines
WR Damion Willis
Lit 'em up like a Christmas tree @charleslenojr72 x @Eflow_74 pic.twitter.com/bCP3KgsEu5— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) November 23, 2021
#WashingtonFootball offensive line continues to kill it despite so much injury. #WFT per ESPN is 1st in NFL in Team Run-Block Win Rate & 4th in NFL in Team Pass-Block Win Rate. Credit to Ron Rivera & co. for establishing depth & to John Matsko & his players for doing great jobs.— Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) November 23, 2021
Hey @MiamiDolphins I just wanna say thanks for giving Ereck Flowers to us as an early Christmas present— Jordan Asri (@wfteamjordan) November 24, 2021
Look how McKissic is patient, then explodes through the hole. In addition to the blocking by Leno and Bates, how about the block by Dyami Brown. #WFT https://t.co/qUCkCL1Wr6— Disco (@discoque5) November 23, 2021
Here's Jon Bates casually sealing the edge against Brian Burns (!!) to clear the path for a 15 yard McKissic run. This is super impressive. Brian Burns is a good player. #WashingtonFootball pic.twitter.com/ShchabWlep— Tae & Todd Washington Football Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) November 24, 2021
Do or Die: Washington has 12 fourth down conversions this season, tied for the most in the NFL.— Washington Football PR (@Wash_PR) November 23, 2021
Highest-graded defenders on 3rd & 4th down:— PFF Bet (@PFF_Bet) November 23, 2021
Jonathan Allen - 91.7
Myles Garrett - 91.7 pic.twitter.com/Yhg9QrnNjQ
Pictured: @PFF's highest-graded QB in Week 11— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) November 23, 2021
Deep Pass % (20+ yards downfield) in Week 11— Inside Edge NFL (@IE_NFL) November 23, 2021
1. Taylor Heinicke - 22.7%
2. Andy Dalton - 21.7%
3. Baker Mayfield - 17.9%
4. Kirk Cousins - 17.1%
5. Russell Wilson - 15.4%#WashingtonFootball pic.twitter.com/4h3C93t5d6
Baker Mayfield absolutely GOES for it on 3rd down with 5-10 yds. to go. (cc'ing @karnsies817). Jared Goff on the other hand? I have no words (cc'ing @JeffRisdon).— Brad Congelio, Ph.D. (@BradCongelio) November 24, 2021
Daniel Jones is surprisingly aggressive (cc'ing @StephieSmallls).
Data: @nflversetweets pic.twitter.com/Ag9oEqwevC
We present to you: A Pro Bowl-caliber wide receiver— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) November 23, 2021
» https://t.co/zIpkDWUWYD
Terry McLaurin leads the NFL with 23 contested catches this season, per PFF.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 23, 2021
Next closest player has 14.
McLaurin said this week that making these grabs was his most glaring weakness in college. He worked every day to get better. Look at him now... Stud. pic.twitter.com/sRJfc77u6o
The highest-graded WRs from Week 11 pic.twitter.com/rxVoBEuchi— PFF (@PFF) November 23, 2021
.@DCarter_2 = playmaker— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) November 24, 2021
@Bose
November 23, 2021
Rivera on if he thinks they have established an offensive identity:— All-Pro Reels (@allproreels) November 24, 2021
“Yes, I think we are getting a little bit of feel for our guys. T. McLaurin continues to make plays for us and doing the big things and doing the dirty work. D. Carter has found himself inside our offense.” pic.twitter.com/KGDf6QZjic
Absurd indeed.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 24, 2021
Rivera: "(Chinn) sees this in RPO ... Taylor waited... Jeremy had no chance to knock it down. He threw it behind (Sims) into the window between the safety and the corner...I mean, you see (Heinicke) throwing through those windows, which I think is a big thing” https://t.co/MEtpT1yuLm
Kinda looks to me like the Panthers LS #44 intentionally trips Daron Payne. I don't know. You be the judge.#WashingtonFootball pic.twitter.com/T0mxw8MqrL— Tae & Todd Washington Football Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) November 24, 2021
Casey Toohill was a half-second from having a sack on his first rush of the game. A nice out and in move to beat the LT.#WashingtonFootball pic.twitter.com/Uz2cCwK69z— Tae & Todd Washington Football Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) November 23, 2021
Perhaps my favorite play from this piece is this no-look pass from Taylor Heinicke. He holds his eyes to the right here, getting #4 to work across to that side and open up a window for Cam Sims’ crossing route behind him. Keeps looking right, but throws left. Great throw pic.twitter.com/IuhtJIpI08— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 23, 2021
Washington clearly had a plan for Christian McCaffrey out of the backfield. It involved the DE on his side "chipping" him as he released from the backfield. It didn't always work but I like the strategy and the focus on the opposing team's best player.#WashingtonFootball pic.twitter.com/h3TAkM1HP3— Tae & Todd Washington Football Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) November 24, 2021
With the always insightful Logan Paulsen. On the run game, the OL, John Bates, Taylor Heinicke the D and more. Always a good chat with the former Washington TE. Enjoy. https://t.co/4v9oMrYNBZ— John Keim (@john_keim) November 24, 2021
No WAY Colt McCoy is any good. I swear 1/2 y’all told me he was complete trash when I wrote an article comparing Heinicke to him ♂️ ♂️ ♂️ https://t.co/rhWajHUzZa— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) November 24, 2021
THIS IS A JOKE AND A DISASTER AND SHOULD BE UNACCEPTABLE— Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) November 23, 2021
Falls solely on coaching and details
Gross pic.twitter.com/OgvDRgS3Jx
Giants fired Jason Garrett, as @PLeonardNYDN reported.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 23, 2021
Freddie Kitchens now will take over the Giants’ play-calling responsibilities.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 23, 2021
#Giants are a dumpster fire and apparently think firing Jason Garrett will hide that fact.— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) November 23, 2021
The Giants firing Jason Garrett is like an entire mall is on fire but they focused the hose on the Auntie Anne's pretzel shop.— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 23, 2021
I take no joy at the #Giants coaches turning upon each other like rats in a sinking ship while preaching to the world about Accountability.— Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier) November 23, 2021
Just kidding. It tickles the hell out of me.
#VoiceofREason –> #TogetherBlue fired OC Jason Garrett Tuesday afternoon after a dismal display on #MNF... is that the fix? Is it the players? Joe Judge? @richeisen on the State of New York:#NFL pic.twitter.com/HzZDK7uSI9— Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) November 23, 2021
Bears coach Matt Nagy on report that he's been told he'll be fired after Thursday's game: "That is not accurate. I have great communication with ownership, George [McCaskey] and Ted [Phillips] and Ryan [Pace], and I have not had any discussions [on that]."— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) November 23, 2021
November 24, 2021
Coach Nagy announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19.— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) October 25, 2021
One source described the Bears brass’s handling of today as “remarkably clumsy,” noting that an organization’s professionalism in moments like these is judged at least somewhat leaguewide by other coaches, execs, etc.— Dan Wiederer (@danwiederer) November 24, 2021
A surprise: The #Texans are cutting RB Phillip Lindsay, source said. He heads to waivers.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 23, 2021
The Titans have waived Adrian Peterson, a source confirms to The Tennessean— Ben Arthur (@benyarthur) November 23, 2021
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones also expressed frustration with Amari Cooper not being vaxxed on @1053thefan: "It is a 'we' thing when you walk into the locker room. You can't win individually. This is the classic case of how it can impact a team. And this popped us. This did pop us."— Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) November 23, 2021
It's now official.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) November 23, 2021
You know the Seahawks are in a bad place when the NFL is willingly flexing a traditionally insane matchup out of primetime.— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) November 23, 2021
Have to imagine we'll be getting Steelers-Ravens instead? https://t.co/G8QTLtlj4d
this is partially why the Eagles were so befuddling early in the year, as they went crazy pass-happy and stumbled. they have now flipped to being run-focused with a lot of great creativity, and over the last four weeks (3-1) they are averaging 218 yards rushing per game. https://t.co/VhLq5W71qR— Chris B. Brown (@smartfootball) November 23, 2021
Ezekiel Elliott: Cowboys will make a point of getting the run game going on Thursday. https://t.co/QA80xdPy4J— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 24, 2021
The #Bills now have a week-to-week DVOA variance of 46.6%. The current record is 38.2% for the 2005 San Francisco 49ers. The Bills are, quite literally, the most inconsistent team in Football Outsiders history.— Aaron Schatz (@FO_ASchatz) November 23, 2021
Tom Brady was once fined $10K for kicking Ed Reed in the leg during a slide; last night, Brady jammed a cleat into the ankle of Xavier McKinney, and hardly anyone said a word about it. https://t.co/sxmbgl0xWv— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 23, 2021
Current NFC Playoff picture pic.twitter.com/F8ooVVe5ms— PFF (@PFF) November 24, 2021
George Kittle with sass is the best pic.twitter.com/DSaHldxA3H— Pro Football Network (@PFN365) November 23, 2021
Call the police https://t.co/jMqna79YQ2— Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) November 24, 2021
A tragic airplane moment: we’ve been sitting on the tarmac waiting to take off for two hours. The guy in front of us fell asleep immediately upon boarding, he just woke up and started getting ready to get off the plane - he thought we’d landed. My wife broke the news to him.— Tom Gara (@tomgara) November 23, 2021
So damn tired… pic.twitter.com/AoEJaSUCbw— Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) November 23, 2021
NFL meeting week 11 pic.twitter.com/uvawrcwiBQ— Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) November 23, 2021
