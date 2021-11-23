Daily Slop: Washington’s turnaround fueled by Taylor Heinicke’s resurgence; Ron Rivera believes WFT can make playoff push

All about Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke with stats and contract info | RSN

Here’s a look at the college info, contract status, latest stats and more for Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke.

With Taylor Heinicke at QB, Ron Rivera believes Washington can make playoff push - The Washington Post

After a two-game winning streak improved Washington's record to 4-6, Rivera said he believes a playoff run is possible.

How Ron Rivera plans to help Antonio Gibson get through his fumbling issues | RSN

What did Ron Rivera tell Antonio Gibson Sunday after yet another fumble and what's the plan going forward? He explains.

Taylor Heinicke in 2022 is a safe bet

Forget Mitch Trubisky, Marcus Mariota, Matt Ryan or even re-signing Ryan Fitzpatrick. The Washington Football Team has its veteran quarterback for 2022 – Taylor Heinicke.

Washington's turnaround fueled by Taylor Heinicke's resurgence - Washington Blog- ESPN

The past two games the QB has overcome his struggles in the red zone, avoided turnovers and helped Washington pull off a pair of upsets.

Terry McLaurin's touchdown dance in Carolina was a nod to Chase Young | RSN

When Terry McLaurin scored against the Panthers, he decided to celebrate by showing love to Chase Young.

Taylor Heinicke's swagger is making a difference - Washington Times

The former New York Giants general manager Ernie Accorsi once told me the quarterback you want is the guy who, when he gets on the team bus, everyone else believes they have a chance to win that day because of him. Rivera was telling you Heinicke's teammates feel that way about him.

Ron Rivera calls win vs. Carolina 'very satisfying,' expects that performance | RSN

Washington head coach Ron Rivera was very satisfied with his team's win over the Panthers and expects those types of performances from his club moving forward.

How Taylor Heinicke acts in the huddle reminds Ron Rivera of a few other QBs | RSN

Taylor Heinicke is displaying total command of the offense, which is reminding Ron Rivera of a few other QBs he's worked with.

Washington Football Team vs Carolina Panthers: WFT Highlights From 27-21 Win Over Panthers 11/21/21