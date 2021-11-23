All aTwitter: 23 November 2021

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Football Team beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about the WFT, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

TOY DRIVE FUNDRAISER Thousands of children will spend the holidays in the Hospital this year. We have a goal to raise 5K to provide toys to UVA Children’s Hospital, MedStar Pediatric Wing, Toys for Tots and families affected by pediatric cancer. https://t.co/1XUGo6vNQO pic.twitter.com/gOJUCu8fmQ — Hogfarmers (@TheHogfarmers) November 22, 2021

Ron Rivera did not provide injury updates during his call with reporters today. Waiting for news on starting right tackle Sam Cosmi. The rookie exited the game with a hip injury having just returned to the lineup following a multi-week ankle injury. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 23, 2021

TE Logan Thomas, on IR with a hamstring injury suffered in Week 4, is expected back at practice this week, source confirms. (@rapsheet 1st). Would mean Washington has 21 days to activate or he's done for the season. Thomas appeared close to returning the past two weeks. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 22, 2021

Ron Rivera says he'll "absolutely" use the Wild Card as an aiming point for Washington — but he isn't ruling out the division yet either pic.twitter.com/UJhHfBUm1y — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) November 22, 2021

Against a top passing defense

On the road



Taylor had a day pic.twitter.com/NYomvpzHge — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) November 22, 2021

Highest-graded QBs in Week 11 before Monday Night Football pic.twitter.com/z3Vt5GrnvK — PFF (@PFF) November 22, 2021

A couple of things I didn't like about Taylor Heinicke yesterday:



1. Missed Terry McLaurin off back-foot late for a score.

2. Should have been called for int'l grounding on Sims TD drive IMO.

3. Dangerous throw to DeAndre Carter early, near INT.

4. Miscommunication early x 2. — Chris Russell AKA The Rooster (@Russellmania621) November 22, 2021

*deep inhale*



VICTOOOOOOORY

MOOOOOOONDAY pic.twitter.com/MqIKUqnYQ4 — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) November 22, 2021

Bro I actually love Taylor for this lmao I was so hype when he got in his face pic.twitter.com/nUHOyqUi99 — Jordan Asri (@wfteamjordan) November 22, 2021

Taylor Heinicke is starting to develop into a "consummate leader," Ron Rivera says. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) November 22, 2021

Taylor Heinicke on 3rd and 4th down the last two weeks:



- 92.4 overall grade

- 21/25 for 247 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs

- 91.7% adjusted completion % — Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) November 22, 2021

Washington's highest graded players in yesterday's win:



- Cornelius Lucas: 88.2

- Taylor Heinicke: 88.0

- Terry McLaurin: 87.6

- Jonathan Allen: 86.9 — Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) November 22, 2021

In Ron Rivera’s return to Charlotte the Washington Football Team defeated the Carolina Panthers, 27-21, improving to 4-6 on the season.



Terry McLaurin hauled in 5 catches for 103 yards and a touchdown. pic.twitter.com/kLv5cmLiNZ — All-Pro Reels (@allproreels) November 22, 2021

Washington has had 6 scoring drives (4 TDs, 2 FGs) of 10 plays or more over the last two games, the most of any team in that span. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 22, 2021

One of the greatest parts of these back-to-back wins is that they’ve been solid. Not a fluke, not by 1 point and not because of a bad call or no call. These wins weren’t handed to them. They’re ballin on both sides of the ball.



Keep fkng going! #WashingtonFootball — Hilary (@HilareeBanks) November 22, 2021

59 of Antonio Gibson's 93 yards came after contact yesterday. He did some really good things that may get overshadowed because of a couple of bad plays. #WashingtonFootball — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 22, 2021

That still can't happen. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 22, 2021

Victory Monday — Kam Curl (@KCurl_2) November 22, 2021

John Bates is a player. Cooley loved that dude’s film, so I’ve been interested in watching him. Stood out with and w/o the pill in his hands. — manny benton (@manny_benton) November 22, 2021

There is some discussions of Ron Rivera's best FA pickups in his 2 seasons as HC here in Washington. Some may argue that McKissic, Thomas could be his best. Let me throw another name at ya. Charles Leno Jr. He's really solidified the LT position. So glad he's here. — Mr. Pauly (@BigManPauly) November 22, 2021

The ideal scenario for Wash is that it finds a true MLB this offseason so Holcomb and Davis can fill the outside roles where they’re best suited. — John Keim (@john_keim) November 22, 2021

Washington's defense allowed only two 3rd-down conversions vs Carolina, fewest allowed since a win over the Giants in Week 8 2018. Impressive.

(Stat via @Wash_PR) — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 22, 2021

Daron Payne and James Smith-Williams team up to sack Cam Newton and end Carolina’s comeback attempt late in the 4th quarter. The duo combined for 3 QB hits on the day. pic.twitter.com/FXBiaj4uUO — All-Pro Reels (@allproreels) November 22, 2021

Great day! Big WFT win and seeing my Cougar brother @Brady_BYU Go Cougs! pic.twitter.com/IKVj1WIQFy — Dax Milne (@DaxMilne) November 22, 2021

I Absolutely LOVE this play by our captain ⁦@jonallen93_⁩



All effort, all the time! pic.twitter.com/wQ6IuHhbIa — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) November 22, 2021

I might be a little bit biased but I don’t think there’s a better slot, TE or back covering safety !!! #TeamCurl @MidgeLee619 pic.twitter.com/ejbQIBZS4w — Greg Curl (@CoachGCurl) November 22, 2021

Washington had a ton of success running wide zone to the left yesterday. McKissic, Gibson and even Patterson all hit some nice runs with it. pic.twitter.com/OtFnsyT8eq — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 22, 2021

This play is just magical!…by both Heinicke and Bates pic.twitter.com/pVXVantKfU — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) November 23, 2021

The TD ball to McLaurin wasn't half bad either. Since the bye week, Heinicke has been so much better with ball placement and anticipation. Throwing early, putting the ball out in front. This throw is a great example of that pic.twitter.com/RSiqTzTw1w — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 22, 2021

I like how Collins is playing down in the box, but you can’t ask him to cover this.



And the lack of depth by Holcomb… pic.twitter.com/UZ9A531kHL — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) November 23, 2021

This is my favorite part of Heinicke’s game pic.twitter.com/O2ZegQ4xRP — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) November 23, 2021

Terry has em beat! Lead him and this is 6! pic.twitter.com/7GyA4T4NSY — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) November 22, 2021

*unless you're an nfl db who has to cover him then we kinda get it — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) November 22, 2021

Ron Rivera says he likes the physicality from the offensive and defensive lines, and better communication in the secondary — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsHH) November 22, 2021

WFT Defense Weeks 1-6:



-423 Yards/Game

-31 Points/Game

-57.8% 3rd Down Conversion Rate

-8 3rd Down Penalties Committed



WFT Defense Weeks 7-10:



-286.75 Yards/Game

-20.25 Points/Game

-43.2% 3rd Down Conversion Rate

-0 3rd Down Penalties Committed#WashingtonFootball — Tae & Todd Washington Football Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) November 22, 2021

Worth noting amid all the positives - Washington’s defense had a 15-yard personal foul penalty on all three Panthers TD drives. Still plenty to clean up on that side of the ball. — michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) November 22, 2021

Notice a trend for the #WashingtonFootball team?



Loss v Denver: 24 runs, 39 passes

Win v Tampa: 34 runs, 32 passes

Win v Carolina: 40 runs, 22 passes pic.twitter.com/rDZXZwOWHs — John-Paul Flaim (@GlassJoeJP) November 22, 2021

SEE YOU NEXT MONDAY — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) November 22, 2021

Taylor Heinicke is playing like a QB who wants to remain a starter for #WashingtonFootball for the foreseeable future. If he can lead the team to a miraculous turnaround on the season, he might have something to say about a QB being drafted or brought in via FA. #NFL — Lake Lewis Jr (@LakeLewis) November 22, 2021

Rivera mentioned Philip Rivers' command of practice and how that compares to Taylor Heinicke's. He also talked about evaluating college, FA, and their own QBs. — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsHH) November 22, 2021

I write my Studs and Duds and praise Heinicke for playing a great game and playing within the system, to his strengths and limiting turnovers.



…I get slandered in the comments section ‍♂️



In some losses I’ve been critical of him.



…I get slandered in the comments section pic.twitter.com/2BghjRdEkI — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) November 22, 2021

Both are intense competitors who squeeze out every ounce of their ability https://t.co/BtxV9zjrGb — John Keim (@john_keim) November 23, 2021

Kam Curl is here as well. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) November 23, 2021

Rookie Terry McLaurin told me he preferred something other than "Scary Terry" because Rozier had that nickname. The thing is, nothing else has stuck. The search continues so the placeholder remains unless @TheTerry_25 is now down with the scary. Opposing corners think that works. https://t.co/15VJcat7t9 — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 23, 2021

The secret ingredient:



With Joey Slye: 2-0

Without Slye: 2-6



https://t.co/NREOg8NCPh — Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) November 23, 2021

Before our flight from Charlotte to Baltimore, the gate attendant sang the Washington Football Team’s old fight song and told a story about catching “holy heck” for years as a WFT fan working in Dallas. Two wins in a row. The people are feeling it. — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) November 22, 2021

Taysom Hill’s hybrid deal is unique and unlike other contracts because it pays him a $40 million base salary for the role that he’s currently playing, and up to an additional $55 million if he does become the Saints’ starting QB for the next four seasons. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 22, 2021

Of course they shouldn't...There will be a protest gathering at @FedExField on Monday that @meganimbert is organizing in regards to the @NFL doing everything they can to be the mafia of 2021 & beyond. https://t.co/fXWmyfecvd — Chris Russell AKA The Rooster (@Russellmania621) November 22, 2021

The TE2 the Eagles traded 5 weeks ago and the inactive RB4 have more receiving yards than Jalen Reagor. — Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) November 22, 2021

"If nothing else, Nagy is setting up an easy decision for team chairman George McCaskey, who resisted the calls for him to fire Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace after last year’s 8-8 season."@AdamHBeasley provides insight on the NFL hot seat ⬇️⬇️https://t.co/E4SjwYtC3b — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) November 22, 2021

The fanbase has been experiencing this for 7 or 8 of the last 9 years. https://t.co/75WggLLJpN — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) November 22, 2021

Most surprising wins of the year by PGWE



MIN Wk 11 6% chance to win

TEN Wk 10 14%

NYG Wk 4 16%

BAL Wk 9 17%

PIT Wk 9 17%

TEN Wk 2 20% — Aaron Schatz (@FO_ASchatz) November 22, 2021

NFC playoff picture, per FPI:



-all four divisions have a high probability winner.



-Arizona a coin flip to be No. 1 seed.



-LAR likely No. 5 seed



-Giant battle for last two wildcard spots pic.twitter.com/LD5gw1Uo3T — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) November 22, 2021

Andrew Thomas went up the ladder! Uber athletic play by an offensive tackle. And then the celly. pic.twitter.com/XjkMZQGLu9 — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 23, 2021

With that score, Mike Evans became the #Buccaneers all-time leader in TDs with 72.



The player he passed?



Mike Alstott pic.twitter.com/ryGcWEOLHy — PFF (@PFF) November 23, 2021

Linemen receptions tonight: 2



Kenny Golladay receptions: 1 — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) November 23, 2021

Andrew Thomas - the left tackle - has more receiving TDs than the Giants 1st round WR & their $72m free agent WR combined. — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) November 23, 2021

On #MondayNightFootball, Bucs DL Steve McLendon had an interception and Giants OT Andrew Thomas had a TD reception



This is the first time in NFL history that a 300-pound player had a TD reception AND a 300-pound player had an interception in the same game — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) November 23, 2021

Giants are dead last in the NFL in offensive TDs since the start of last season and now a lineman is vulturing scores. Fantasy nightmare. — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) November 23, 2021

We’re in year three of the Daniel Jones era. He has basically just two more “cheap” years left and the team is still exactly where it was when they drafted him in the first place.



And they have very little cap space on top of that. Feels like a full reset is needed (again). https://t.co/Ir4oSlSG82 — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) November 23, 2021

“I can’t wait to watch him. He’s got moxie.” pic.twitter.com/rRFc8oA52p — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 23, 2021

ManningCast is on for tonight's Giants-Bucs game, but Peyton and Eli will NOT do their broadcast for next week's Monday night game (Nov. 29) between the Washington Football Team and Seattle Seahawks, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 22, 2021

NFL: Congress could subpoena for WFT probe documents https://t.co/SgGhXJ0rcf — WFT (@_mattschoen_) November 22, 2021

Andy Dalton will start on Thanksgiving Day for the second year in a row.



What a world. https://t.co/puRQQxihxK — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) November 23, 2021

D'Andre Swift was nominated to potentially finish in second place for Jonathan Taylor's Fed-Ex Ground NFL Player of the Week award this week. — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) November 22, 2021

