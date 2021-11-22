NFL 2021 Week 11: Monday Night Football New York Giants vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

We finish up Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season with an NFC matchup between the New York Giants and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Washington shocked the Buccaneers and left Tom Brady pouting on the sidelines when they ran an 18 play drive to seal the game last weekend. The Bucs return home to face a Giants team that has been dealing with a ton of injuries to their skill players. Saquon Barkley should return tonight, but he was limited in practice all week with the ankle injury he suffered in Week 5.

Who: New York Giants(3-6) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers(6-3)

Where: Raymond James Stadium | Tampa, FL

When: November 22nd, 2021, 8:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN - Steve Levy, Louis Riddick, Brian Griese and Lisa Salters

Alternate broadcast:

ESPN2 Commentators: Peyton Manning, Eli Manning

Radio: Home Stream - (Sirius 83, XM/SXM 225, Internet 829) Away Stream - (Sirius 81, XM/SXM 226, Internet 823) National Stream - (Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88)

Online Stream: Fubo.TV, ESPN+

DraftKings odds: Buccaneers -10 1/2, 49 1⁄ 2 O/U

Prediction: Buccaneers 30 - Giants 23

SB Nation Blogs: Big Blue View | Bucs Nation

