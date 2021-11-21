Ron Rivera Presser: Washington beats Carolina 27-21

LIVE: Coach Rivera speaks with the media after the game https://t.co/HgHk1XnpQH— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) November 21, 2021
Improvements upfront:
Rivera said Washington's turnaround can be traced back to the improvements up front on both sides of the ball.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) November 21, 2021
Terry McLaurin:
Ron Rivera - Terry McLaurin continues to make plays for us, doing the big things and the dirty work— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 21, 2021
Ron Rivera: "When you have a guy like Terry, who can turn something into trouble, that helps."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 21, 2021
Offensive identity:
Rivera agrees that Washington is establishing an offensive identity. They've controlled the clock the last two games: "I think we're getting a little feel for our guys."— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) November 21, 2021
Taylor Heinicke:
Ron Rivera said he really likes how Taylor Heinicke is seeing things on the field and lauded his play vs. Carolina.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 21, 2021
Rivera on Heinicke’s development- It’s very important to win games like these. To manage the game and then make big plays when he needs to— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 21, 2021
Winning in Carolina:
Ron Rivera, on leaving Carolina with a win: "It felt good. It did. It was fun, and I know it would be disappointing if it had gone the other way, but it was fun."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 21, 2021
Familiar faces in the crowd:
Ron Rivera said he spotted his former neighbors from Charlotte in the stands today.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) November 21, 2021
“They were wearing blue,” he joked, “so I was bummed about that.”
Loading comments...