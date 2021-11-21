Washington Football Team vs Carolina Panthers: Schedule, TV, Radio, Online Streaming, Odds, and more

Washington enters Week 10 with a 3-6 record and they are coming off their biggest win of the season over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Today is another big game for them, as the team, and Head Coach Ron Rivera, returns to Carolina to face the Panthers. The storyline gets even more interesting now that Rivera’s former franchise QB was re-signed after a being away for a year and a half. Everyone has been trying to downplay it all week, but emotions will be running high today.

Washington’s season went off the rails early, with Ryan Fitzpatrick only lasting until the 2nd quarter of his first game, and the defense taking a massive step back from last season. Ron Rivera and his staff have looked lost trying to fix the problems plaguing the team, but last week was like watching a completely different team. The NFC is wide open for the last few playoff spots, and Rivera has every intention of repeating last year’s late season run. They will need to prove last wasn’t a fluke if they want to make that happen again.

Injury Report:

Matchup: Washington Football Team(3-6) vs Carolina Panthers(5-5)

Date/Time: Sunday, Nov. 21st | 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Bank of America Stadium | Charlotte, NC

TELEVISION: FOX

Kevin Kugler (play-by-play)

Mark Sanchez (analyst)

Laura Okmin (sideline)

(via 506sports)

RADIO: Washington Radio Network

Julie Donaldson (host)

Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)

DeAngelo Hall (analysis)

Sirius XM NFL

Washington: Sirius 121, XM/SXM 384, Internet 831

Carolina: Sirius 133, XM/SXM 229, Internet 804

Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, fuboTV

DraftKings odds: Washington +3 1/2, O/U 43

Prediction: Washington 20 - Carolina 19

Enemy Blog: Cat Scratch Reader

Washington Football Team 2021 Schedule

Tickets available via Stubhub

Week 1: Sunday, September 12th 1:00pm (CBS) vs Los Angeles Chargers

Loss 20-16

Week 2: Thursday, September 16th 8:20pm (NFLN) vs New York Giants

Win 30-29

Week 3: Sunday, September 26th 1:00 pm (FOX) @ Buffalo Bills

Loss 43-21

Week 4: Sunday, October 3rd 1:00pm (FOX) @ Atlanta Falcons

Win 34-30

Week 5: Sunday, October 10th 1:00pm (CBS) vs New Orleans Saints

Loss 33-22

Week 6: Sunday, October 17th 1:00pm (CBS) vs Kansas City Chiefs

Loss 31-13

Week 7: Sunday, October 24th 1:00pm (FOX) @ Green Bay Packers

Loss 24-10

Week 8: Sunday, October 31st 4:25pm (FOX) @ Denver Broncos

Loss 17-10

Week 9: BYE

Week 10: Sunday, November 14th 1:00pm (FOX) vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Win 29-19

Week 11: Sunday, November 21st 1:00pm (FOX) @ Carolina Panthers

Week 12: Monday, November 29th 8:15pm (ESPN) vs Seattle Seahawks

Week 13: Sunday, December 5th 4:05pm (FOX) @ Las Vegas Raiders

Week 14: Sunday, December 12th 1:00pm (FOX) vs Dallas Cowboys

Week 15: Saturday/Sunday, December 18th/19th TBD @ Philadelphia Eagles

Week 16: Sunday, December 26th 8:20pm (NBC) @ Dallas Cowboys

Week 17: Sunday, January 2nd 1:00pm (FOX) vs Philadelphia Eagles

Week 18: Sunday, January 9th 1:00pm (FOX) @ New York Giants