NFL 2021 Week 11: Washington Football Team vs Carolina Panthers 1st Quarter

Washington enters Week 10 with a 3-6 record and they are coming off their biggest win of the season over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Today is another big game for them, as the team, and Head Coach Ron Rivera, returns to Carolina to face the Panthers. The storyline gets even more interesting now that Rivera’s former franchise QB was re-signed after a being away for a year and a half. Everyone has been trying to downplay it all week, but emotions will be running high today.

Washington’s season went off the rails early, with Ryan Fitzpatrick only lasting until the 2nd quarter of his first game, and the defense taking a massive step back from last season. Ron Rivera and his staff have looked lost trying to fix the problems plaguing the team, but last week was like watching a completely different team. The NFC is wide open for the last few playoff spots, and Rivera has every intention of repeating last year’s late season run. They will need to prove last wasn’t a fluke if they want to make that happen again.

Injury Report:

Matchup: Washington Football Team(3-6) vs Carolina Panthers(5-5)

Date/Time: Sunday, Nov. 21st | 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Bank of America Stadium | Charlotte, NC

TELEVISION: FOX

Kevin Kugler (play-by-play)

Mark Sanchez (analyst)

Laura Okmin (sideline)

(via 506sports)

RADIO: Washington Radio Network

Julie Donaldson (host)

Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)

DeAngelo Hall (analysis)

Sirius XM NFL

Washington: Sirius 121, XM/SXM 384, Internet 831

Carolina: Sirius 133, XM/SXM 229, Internet 804

Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, fuboTV

DraftKings odds: Washington +3 1/2, O/U 43

Prediction: Washington 20 - Carolina 19

Enemy Blog: Cat Scratch Reader

Hogs Haven Social Media Information

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005

NFL News twitter feed:

Washington Football Team twitter feed: